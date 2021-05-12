Grey's Anatomy season 18 release date, cast, episodes, Netflix streaming and more news

The doctors are in for Grey's Anatomy season 18. ABC officially renewed the longest-running medical drama in TV history after star Ellen Pompeo signed a new deal — with what's likely a big salary increase. And she's not the only original cast member definitely returning! Along with Grey's Anatomy season 18, ABC also ordered season 5 of spinoff series Station 19.

In the current season, Grey's Anatomy has made the coronavirus pandemic a major storyline, as well as last summer's protests around racial injustice. The series was created by Shonda Rhimes, who handed off showrunner duties to Krista Vernoff. Pompeo is also an executive producer and the highest paid actress on television, pulling in $20 million a year.

Even after all these years, Grey's Anatomy still pulls in big ratings for ABC. It is the network's top drama in total viewers and the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demo. Grey's Anatomy is also the No. 1 show in that demo among all broadcast networks.

Grey's Anatomy season 18 was up in the air for a few months due to ABC's negotiations with talent. Vernoff told The Hollywood Reporter in March that she was "planning a season and a finale that could function as either a season finale or a series finale."

Well, now fans know that it won't be the latter. Here's everything we know so far about Grey's Anatomy season 18.

ABC has not set a Grey's Anatomy season 18 release date yet. But we can speculate that it will premiere in the fall, as the show usually does.

Season 17 debuted a little later than usual, due to COVID-related productions delays. But previous seasons were released in late September, usually the Thursday following the Emmys.

This year, the 2021 Emmys are scheduled for September 19. So, if all goes to plan, we might see Grey's Anatomy season 18 released Thursday, September 23.

Grey's Anatomy season 18 cast

The cast of Grey's Anatomy season 18 is led by Ellen Pompeo as Dr. Meredith Grey, the head of general surgery at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital in Seattle.

Pompeo signed a deal that likely gave her a pay raise above the $20 million a year she got for the previous several seasons.

Two more original Grey's Anatomy cast members also made deals to return: Chandra Wilson as chief of surgery Miranda Bailey and James Pickens Jr. as Dr. Richard Webber.

They join three actors who are already on board for season 18: Kevin McKidd as Dr. Owen Hunt, Kim Raver as Dr. Teddy Altman and Camilla Luddington as Dr. Jo Wilson.

Two major actors will definitely not be back for season 18. The first is Jesse Williams as Dr. Jackson Avery. Williams announced he was leaving the show after 12 seasons. Jackson is being written out as taking over his family's foundation in Boston and taking ex-wife April Kepner and their daughter Harriet with him.

The second is Giacomo Gianniotti as Dr. Andrew DeLuca, who died in a March episode.

As for other Grey's Anatomy cast members who could return, they include:

Caterina Scorsone as Dr. Amelia Shepherd

Kelly McCreary as Dr. Maggie Pierce

Greg Germann as Dr. Tom Koracick

Jake Borelli as Dr. Levi Schmitt

Chris Carmack as Dr. Atticus "Link" Lincoln

Richard Flood as Dr. Cormac Hayes

Anthony Hill as Dr. Winston Ndugu

Debbie Allen as Dr. Catherine Fox

Jason George as Ben Warren

Alex Landi as Dr. Nico Kim

Jaicy Elliot as Dr. Taryn Helm

Lisa Vidal as Dr. Alma Ortiz

Melissa DuPrey as Dr. Sara Ortiz

Nikhil Shukla as Dr. Reza Khan

Robert I. Mesa as Dr. James Chee

Zaiver Sinnett as Dr. Zander Perez

With Vernoff still overseeing both Grey's and Station 19, fans will probably see more crossovers from the latter show's cast members, including Jason George as Ben Warren (a surgeon, current firefighter and Miranda Bailey's husband).

Season 17 featured appearances by former cast members, including Patrick Dempsey as Derek Shepherd, T.R. Knight as Dr. George O'Malley, Chyler Leigh as Dr. Lexie Grey and Eric Dane as Dr. Mark Sloan. However, their deceased characters were part of Meredith's COVID-fueled dreams, so we don't expect any more cameos in Grey's Anatomy season 18.

Grey's Anatomy season 18 episodes

ABC's renewal announcement did not specify a number of episodes, but we can guess it'll be at least 20.

This year, Grey's Anatomy is only airing 17 episodes in a season shortened by the pandemic. However, previous seasons all consisted of at least 20 episodes (season 16 had 21, season 15 had 25, etc.).

When is Grey's Anatomy season 18 streaming on Netflix?

Grey's Anatomy season 18 will be released on Netflix ... but not for awhile.

For one thing, season 17 isn't even available to stream yet since it's still currently airing. Usually, Netflix gets a Grey's Anatomy season a month after it finishes. Season 17's finale is set for June 3, so we are expecting those episodes to hit Netflix in early July.

As for season 18, if it follows non-pandemic year scheduling, it will air from late September 2021 to May 2022. Which means a Netflix release in June 2022.