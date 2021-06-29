Google Pixel 5a release date tipped for August — and it should be worth the wait

The Google Pixel 5a could finally be coming soon after a long wait. Yes, the successor to the best cheap phone around — which at one point was rumored to be dead — looks like it should go on sale this summer.

This is according to Marc Gurman, who reports in his Power On newsletter for Bloomberg that the Pixel 5a will be "announced and released in August." Gurman doesn't go into any more detail, but we already know a lot about what to expect from this handset based on previous leaks.

Google Pixel 6: Everything you need to know

The best Android phones right now

The Pixel 5a is rumored to look quite similar to the Pixel 4a but with a larger display, growing from 5.8 inches to 6.2 inches. This would be the same size as the Pixel 4a 5G. In addition, based on Pixel 5a renders you should expect a punch hole camera in the front and a fingerprint sensor on the back. The leaked dimensions of 6.1 x 2.9 x 0.3 inches point to a compact design.

The Pixel 5a is also expected to add an ultra-wide camera to the mix, just like the Pixel 4a 5G, and Google is said to be adding phase detection auto focus for crisper shots. Plus, Google itself leaked that HDR+ enhancements are coming to photos on the Pixel 5a.

In terms of specs, the biggest upgrade to the Pixel 5a will be 5G, so you should enjoy faster downloads and uploads across multiple 5G networks. This capability is tipped to be provided by the Snapdragon 765 processor and accompanying 5G modem.

As for price, we have not heard anything definitive for the Pixel 5a, but given that the Pixel 4a started at $349 we would hope that the Pixel 5a starts at the same price or $399 max. The Pixel 4a 5G costs $499, but as the cost of 5G handsets continues to plummet — the OnePlus Nord N200 5G costs under $300 — we don't think Google can afford to go much higher this time around.

Then again, Google's cameras are much better than what OnePlus, TCL or any other Android phone maker can muster under $400. And that's why the Pixel 5a should be worth the wait. So if you're in the market for one of the best Android phones and you're on a budget, we would hold out until August.