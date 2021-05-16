Google I/O 2021: Android 12, Pixel 5a, Whitechapel and other announcements

Google I/O returns this coming week, after COVID-19 forced the annual Google developer conference to spend 2020 on the sidelines. And from all the rumors surrounding Google's show-opening keynote, it sounds like the software giant wants to make up for lost time with a slew of product announcements.

Google executives usually open the week-long gathering of developers by sharing the latest news about Android, Chrome, and the other areas where the company's search, AI and machine learning mastery extend. The keynote slated for this Tuesday (May 18) figures to be no exception, with plenty of revelations in the works for the latest version of Android and some potential news about Google-built hardware.

Even with its return, Google I/O isn't fully back. Instead of an in-person get-together — recent conferences have been held outdoors at the Shoreline Amphitheatre just down the street from Google HQ — this year's I/O will be a virtual affair. But that means it should be easier than ever to follow along with every Google I/O announcement.

Here's what you can expect to hear at this year's Google I/O, along with tips for streaming the opening keynote from the comfort of your home or office.

Google I/O keynote: How to watch

Google I/O 2021 gets underway Tuesday, May 18 and runs through Thursday, May 20. For most people, the focus will be on the opening keynote, which begins at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT on Tuesday.

You can watch the Google I/O keynote from the Google I/O website , where the conference will stream to everybody. Since Google also owns and operates YouTube, you can expect the keynote will stream there , too, with a dedicated Google I/O keynote page already set up on the streaming service.

Google I/O keynote: What to expect

Keynotes at developer conferences are typically geared toward the app makers, engineers and other coders in attendance. Certainly, Google is no exception to that, gearing its remarks toward the people that use its tools. But Google recognizes that other people are tuning in, and there are generally a few announcements at I/O that cater to a more consumer-facing crowd.

There could be a few of those announcements at Google I/O 2021. Last month, Google CEO Sundar Pichai teased "significant product updates and announcements" for the developers conference. Here's what some of those could be.

Android 12 at Google I/O

It's a no brainer that we're going to get a fairly substantial Android 12 preview this coming week. Android updates always get a big part of the spotlight at I/O, usually giving consumers their first complete look at the software update that will be coming later this year.

Of course, Android 12 is already out in the form of developer previews — we're up to our third so far. These releases are aimed at app makers so that they have a chance to update their software to add compatibility for when the new operating system arrives later this year. Still, thanks to these developer previews, we've got a flavor of what Android 12 will bring.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Among the highlights of Android 12 so far are a new interface for the notification shade along with more responsive notifications that immediately open their target activities when you tap them. Android 12 is also introducing conversation widgets , in which key chats with your favorite contacts can live on your phone's home screen.

To address the growing size of smartphone screens, Android 12 looks to introduce a one-handed mode for more easily operating your phone. The Android 12 interface is also expected to add a face-based auto rotation feature that will adjust the orientation of your phone's screen based on the position of your face. In fact, Google could be planning a number of interface changes related to the rumored Material Next update to Material Design guidelines.

You may be able to summon the Google Assistant in a couple new ways on your smartphone, with Android 12 adding a double tap gesture for the back of phones that launches the digital assistant. Pressing the power button of the phone may also be added as a way to wake up the assistant.

Besides the laundry list of features, we could get a better sense of when Android 12 is coming. Google usually releases a beta of the software update around I/O, even if it's only available for Pixel phones right away. Google could also clarify when the final release is set to arrive; right now it's on track for sometime after August.

Pixel 5a at Google I/O

The Pixel 3a made its debut at Google I/O 2019, and the Pixel 4a probably would have shown up at last year's developer conference, if that event had actually taken place. It stands to reason, then, that the Pixel 5a could be one of those significant announcements Pichai hinted at. Some rumors suggest a Google I/O preview for the Pixel 5a with the phone shipping in June.

(Image credit: Steve Hemmerstoffer/Voice)

However, the global shortage in semiconductor chips could throw a monkey wrench into those plans. If there's not enough chips to produce Google's next budget phone in great numbers, the company could hold off on an announcement. When Google batted down an earlier rumor that the Pixel 5a had been canceled, the company said the new phone would "be available later this year in the U.S. and Japan and announced in line with when last year’s a-series phone was introduced." Many people are interpreting that to mean August, which would be a year after the Pixel 4a's release.

Regardless of when the Pixel 5a shows up, it's expected to sport an ultrawide angle lens to accompany the main camera, after the Pixel 4a offered just a single rear shooter. The new phone could run on the same Snapdragon 765G chipset that powers the Pixel 5, which would mean 5G compatibility as well.

Pixel Buds A-Series at Google I/O

If the Pixel 5a doesn't appear next week (or even if it does), what's the most likely hardware announcement from Google? It could be a new version of Google's wireless earbuds in order to take on similar products from Apple and Samsung.

Specifically, the Pixel Buds A-Series — also known as the Pixel Buds A — are widely anticipated to be making a Google I/O appearance, as Google looks to come out with a lower cost version of its earbuds. These would fall in the $100 to $150 range and strip out some of the more advanced features found in the Pixel Buds 2.

(Image credit: Gizmodo)

Google has teased these earbuds in an email to customers, so we're pretty confident they're coming soon rather than later. It's just a matter of whether "sooner" means "during Google's I/O keynote" at this point.

Whitechapel at Google I/O

The biggest hardware news at Google I/O could be hardware that won't appear until the fall. Rumors are swirling that Google is working on its own silicon to power future smartphones, similar to Apple's A Bionic chips that help the iPhone set the pace for performance. It's possible that this fall's Pixel 6 release could be the first Google phone to run on the Google-built chip code-named Whitechapel .

That doesn't mean we're going to get a Pixel 6 announcement at Google I/O. But Google could take another page out of Apple's book by pre-announcing the move to its own processors, just as Apple did with the M1 chip at last year's Worldwide Developer Conference. That would certainly give Android developers a heads up about the new chip in advance of the Pixel 6's expected launch later this year.

Other hardware announcements at Google I/O

Every Google event preview contains an obligatory reference to the Pixel Watch , so let's tick that box. For years, it's been rumored that Google would release a smartwatch based on Wear OS, and for years, Google has failed to oblige the rumor-mongers. Renders supposedly showing off a Pixel Watch appeared last month, renewing hopes that a release would be imminent. But we believe that when someone actually slaps a Pixel Watch on our list. For now, we'll be content to hear about any changes to Wear OS, which often gets short shrift at Google I/O keynotes.

(Image credit: Front Page Tech)

Smart home products would seem to be a better bet for I/O. A Google blog post touting the likelihood of Google Assistant announcements at the developer conference mentions a session titled "What's New In Smart Home," which promises to "dive into product vision, new product announcements, and showcase great Assistant experiences built by our developer community." It's the new product announcements that makes eagle-eyed attendees think there could be a smart speaker or other Nest-branded product in the works for I/O.

Google Assistant, Google Lens and Google Duplex at Google I/O

Every I/O devotes some stage time to what Google's cooking up for its digital assistant as well as its AI-powered software tools and machine learning advances. We'd expect this year's I/O to be no different, even with new capabilities frequently getting added to Google Assistant throughout the year.

Keep an eye on Google Duplex, the AI-powered add-on that enables the Assistant to handle mundane tasks on your behalf. Duplex debuted at the 2018 developer conference when Google showed off how it could make dinner reservations and other appointments on your behalf. Further skills were put on display in 2019. After a year off in 2020, we're sure Google is anxious to show off what Duplex has learned in the interim.