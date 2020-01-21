Get ready for the Super Bowl with this awesome 65-inch Samsung 4K TV deal

Super Bowl LIV is set, but is your entertainment system ready for the big game? Lucky for you we're seeing some stellar Super Bowl TV deals under $500 you can score in time for kick-off.

Walmart took $320 off this Samsung 65-inch 4K LED Smart TV, bringing the price down to $478. It's hard to find a big 4K TV for this cheap, let alone one from a reputable brand and with full smart TV functionality.

Samsung 65-inch 4K LED Smart TV: was $798 now $478

Walmart is offering this Super-Bowl-ready set at a steal. Non-4K TV content is upscaled to 4K via a powerful UHD engine, meaning you'll see the game in stunning clarity. View Deal

In our Samsung 65-inch 4K LED NU6900 review, we found that this smart TV offers nearly every feature you would want. It might not offer Samsung's quantum-dot QLED display, but its strong contrast and impressive black levels make it one of the best TVs you can get on a budget.

For a basic 4K LCD TV, the NU6900 sports a surprisingly chic design. The attachable feet are also black plastic, but they are sturdy enough that you won't need to worry about the TV wobbling or getting knocked over by guests if you're hosting a Super Bowl soiree.

Though you won't need an additional service to catch the game, you'll have access to all of your favorite apps for afterwards, thanks to Samsung's expansive app store.

Be sure to check out all the best Super Bowl TV deals and best cheap TV deals you can still get in time for watching the action (and commercials!) on a brand new set.