Get 3 months free with the best-value VPN on the market

Time and time again, Surfshark finds itself at the top of our best VPN list thanks to its premium features offered at an affordable price tag. And now it's just got even more tempting, thanks to a mega exclusive deal – now, readers of Tom's Guide can enjoy three whole months free.

Exclusive to Tom's Guide and its sister sites, TechRadar and Android Central, you can now tag on an additional month – an upgrade from the bog-standard two month offer. The good news? This brings down the monthly rate of the 24-month plan to an exceptional value of $2.21 a month (opens in new tab).

Considering Surfshark was already deemed the best cheap VPN provider, this exclusive saving makes it that much more tempting. Only hanging around for two weeks, though, you'll need to act fast to avoid missing out on this excellent VPN deal – helping you to boost security and your streaming site unblocking prowess in no time.

(opens in new tab) Surfshark | Exclusive | 24 months + 3 months FREE | $2.21/pm (opens in new tab)

Surfshark is one of our highest-rated VPN providers and offers a great blend of genuine affordability and class-leading functionality. Useful for staying anonymous online, unblocking tons of streaming sites, and staying safe when torrenting, in this Tom's Guide exclusive deal you can bag this provider for the excellent value of just $2.21 a month.

The discount code FPEXCLUSIVE will automatically be applied to your basket when you select Surfshark's 24-month plan, so there's no chance of missing out this steal.

Why is this Surfshark deal so good?

One of Surfshark's unique selling points is the fact it doesn't sacrifice usability and privacy features while still remaining one incredibly affordable service. This is unlike many other cut-price VPNs. In our independent testing, only premium providers ExpressVPN and NordVPN scored higher overall.

Hosting intuitive, well-designed apps, Surfshark boasts uniformity across devices, meaning it's easy to get up and running. Better still, once you've used one, you've used them all.

If you want the absolute best-of-the-best, we'd point you towards ExpressVPN, but at $6.67 a month (opens in new tab) it's a fair bit more expensive. NordVPN is a little more affordable, but at $3.99 a month (opens in new tab) it's still pricier.

So, if you're after the best-value option on the market – even better with that exclusive additional 3 months thrown in – Surfshark's your best bet (opens in new tab).