Germany vs Austria live stream — how to watch UEFA Women's Euro 2022 quarter-final match for free

The Germany vs Austria live stream is the second quarter-final match of the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 — and it will see another undefeated side in action.

The great news is that you can watch it for FREE in many European countries, but don't worry if you're on holiday while it's on — because we'll show you how to watch from anywhere with a VPN (opens in new tab).

After their remarkable performance during the group stage, Germany have solidified their position as one of the clear favorites to win Euro 2022. The Germans won all three games, scoring nine in the process and not conceding a single time. That is a record only bested by tournament hosts England, who also won three out of three games but scored 14 goals without reply.

Germany come into this game in red hot form and will be eager to make a statement of intent to their fellow challengers for the trophy. That drive will make things very tough for Austria, but the runners-up in Group A have yet to really put a foot wrong themselves. They won two of their three group games, only losing to now semi-finalists England in a match that could have gone either way.

Germany have won the European championships an unmatched eight times, including six times in a row between 1995 and 2013, and they will be hungry to extend that record to nine. However, captain Alexandra Popp has insisted they will not “underestimate” an Austria side that has only conceded a single goal so far in the tournament.

While Germany is heavily tipped to progress into the final four, don’t expect Austria to roll over without a fight. This is likely to be a closely fought game with both sides clearly capable of advancing into the semi-finals. It should be another unmissable match in a tournament that has already delivered plenty of thrilling fixtures.

If you're lucky enough to live in the U.K., Austria, France, Netherlands, Spain, Italy and several other European nations then you can look forward to FREE Germany vs Austria live streams.

That's because free-to-air channels in those countries will be showing some or all of the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 live streams. For instance, in the U.K. you'll be able to watch every single game on BBC and the BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab). There's a full list below.

But what if you're usually based in one of those countries but aren't at home for the Germany vs Austria live stream? Maybe you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on pay TV in another country, when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home?

Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below.

FREE LIVE STREAMS: Austria: ORF (opens in new tab) | Belgium: VRT (opens in new tab), RTBF (opens in new tab) | Denmark: DKDR (opens in new tab) | Finland: Yle (opens in new tab) | France: TF1 (opens in new tab) | Iceland: RUV (opens in new tab) | Italy: RAI (opens in new tab) | Netherlands: NOS (opens in new tab) | Norway: NRK (opens in new tab) | Portugal: RTP (opens in new tab) | Spain: TVE (opens in new tab) | | Sweden: SVT (opens in new tab), TV4 (opens in new tab) | Switzerland: SRG SSR (opens in new tab) | U.K.: BBC (opens in new tab) |

Germany vs Austria live streams around the world

How to watch Germany vs Austria live streams from anywhere with a VPN

It's natural that you might want to watch the Germany vs Austria live stream from your home country, but what if you're not there when it's on?

Look no further than a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the one you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, from anywhere on Earth. Or anywhere that has an internet connection, at least.

For instance, a Brit who's currently in the U.S. could watch the Germany vs Austria live stream on BBC iPlayer, even though they're not in the U.K.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

How to watch the Germany vs Austria live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can look to ESPN2 and ESPNU for the Germany vs Austria live stream. The game starts at 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT.

ESPN is available through most cable packages as well as cable TV replacement services, including Sling TV, Fubo.TV, YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV.

As well as being available through your cable service, you can also stream the action via the ESPN app, or on the Watch section of ESPN's website. However, you'll need to authenticate with your satellite, cable or live TV provider credentials to watch any sessions.

How to watch the Germany vs Austria live stream in the UK

How to watch the Germany vs Austria live stream in Australia

