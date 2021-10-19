GameStop PS5 restock confirmed for today — time and how to get yours

GameStop will be holding a PS5 restock today (October 19), this will be the retailer's first drop of the machine this month. The hugely in-demand console will be available in a range of bundles, but for the first time this year, the console will also be sold on its own. As expected, you will need to be a GameStop PowerUp Reward Pro member in order to participate in this PS5 restock.

News of this latest PS5 restock originally came from stock tracking account Wario64. Typically whenever GameStop adds PS5 listings to its site, the stock drops at around 11 a.m. ET and that is expected to be the case here. So, if you don't have a PowerUp Reward Pro account you better get your membership sorted quickly (see below for how to sign up).

PS5: $499 @ GameStop

Today's GameStop PS5 restock will include the console available on its own without any additional items. This is the first time the gaming retailer has offered the console standalone this year. We expect the console on its own will sell out quicker than the bundled stock.

PS5 Digital Edition: $399 @ GameStop

The latest GameStop PS5 restock will include the PS5 Digital Edition available on its own without any additional items. This is the first time this year the console has been sold by GameStop outside of bundles. We expect the standalone console stock to sell out very quickly.

PS5 Digital Bundle: $649 @ GameStop

This PS5 Digital Bundle is exclusively available to GameStop PowerUp Reward Pro Members and includes a PS5 Digital Edition, an extra DualSense Wireless Controller (White), a Kraken Wired Gaming Headset, 1-Year PlayStation Plus membership, and a $40 GameStop gift card.

PS5 Bundle: $739 @ GameStop

This PS5 Bundle is exclusively available to GameStop PowerUp Reward Pro Members and includes a PS5, Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut game, Far Cry 6 game, 1-Year PlayStation Plus membership and $50 GameStop gift card.

It has also been confirmed that this latest GameStop PS5 restock will once again be exclusively for Pro Reward Card members. It was announced over the summer that GameStop would be giving Pro members early access to restocks. The retailer's last eight PS5 restocks have all offered premium reward cardholders priority access and we don't expect that system to change until next year now.

The Pro member-only window could be followed up by a general sale where anyone can attempt to purchase a PS5. Though don't count on this; previous drops have all sold out during the Pro member early access period. We recommend paying the $15 for an annual Pro membership — after all, that’s a small price if it allows you to finally get your hands on a PS5.

GameStop always puts its allocation of the PS5 into bundles. These include items like an extra controller, physical games, and often some form of digital credit or a PlayStation Plus membership. However, things will be a little different this time.

The console will be available on its own without any additional items. This is the first time GameStop has offered the PS5 standalone this year. There will also be two bundles available. We expect it will take slightly longer for the bundles to sell out so it might be worth going straight for them if you desperately want a console today.

GameStop will also be holding an in-store PS5 restock this week on Friday, October 22 if you miss out. If you're unwilling to sign up for PowerUp Reward Pro membership to score a PS5, then make sure to bookmark our PS5 restock hub. This comprehensive guide contains stock information and updates for every major retailer.

How to become a PowerUp Rewards Pro Member

In early June, GameStop announced that it's changing the way it handles console restocks. It will give first dibs to its PowerUp Rewards Pro members. Although there's a free tier, only Pro members will get early access to the restocks. Membership starts at $14.99 per year and includes perks like a Game Informer subscription, $5 reward coupons per month (total of $60/year), 10% extra trade credit on games/accessories, and a $5 welcome certificate. If you sign up today, you'll have access to the restock.

PowerUp Rewards Pro membership: from $15 @ GameStop

GameStop's PowerUp Rewards Pro membership already came with a host of benefits, but the retailer has added one more — early access to next-gen console restocks. If you're still after a PS5 or Xbox Series X, this could be $15 very well spent.

GameStop restock — tips and tricks

It may be obvious, but you'll want to have a GameStop account and be logged into your account when the restock begins. If you click the "add to cart" button and nothing happens, try refreshing the page.

Alternatively, you could clear your browser cookies and try to open the page via an incognito web browser. You might be asked to solve a captcha before adding the console to your cart. We don't yet know if this restock will be opened up to the general public after the early access window.

What to do if you miss out

As with the previous GameStop PS5 restock events, these units will sell out fast. So if you missed out don't worry. There will be other restock events in the future. Also, make sure to follow our restock coverage for up-to-the-minute news on the latest restocks. In the meantime, you can browse other retailer pages to see if they may have quietly added any new inventory.