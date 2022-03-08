GameStop tipped for PS5 restock this week — date, time and everything we know

GameStop will hold its next PS5 restock on Friday (March 11). This comes on the heels of Tuesday's online restock. Friday's in-store restock will be for members only.

News of this restock comes from Matt Swider of The Shortcut. Matt is one of the most trusted stock trackers in the game, with notoriously strong sources across major retailers. Multiple GameStop sources have confirmed to him that an in-store drop is just days away.

As is now standard with GameStop restocks, the retailer will only offer the console in a prebuilt bundle and you'll need to be a PowerUp Reward Pro member in order to secure one. Swider has also provided information on what will be included in the package this time, and it's good and bad news.

Friday's bundle will reportedly cost $797 and includes a PS5 Disc console, Gran Turismo 7 (25th Anniversary Edition), Horizon Forbidden West (Limited Edition), PowerA PS5 DualSense Charging Station, PS4 HyperX Cloud Headset and a $50 PlayStation Network gift card.

(Image credit: The Shortcut)

We have pretty mixed feelings about this bundle. For starters, at almost $800 it's a little more expensive than previous GameStop bundles which were generally closer to $700. We also don't love that it includes a third-party controller charging dock instead of the official Sony one, plus the supplied headset is technically a PS4 accessory that is compatible with the PS5.

On the other hand, the package does at least include two new PS5 exclusive games. Although, including the more expensive special edition of each game is a little sly. At least GameStop always charges the combined retail price of the items within its bundles, so you won’t be getting price gouged.

We don't currently know which locations will be participating in this restock, but we're hoping that GameStop provides that information very soon. That said, you should expect a smaller restock than normal at most stores.

Swider has received intel that suggest the retailer is switching up the way it handles stock distribution. GameStop is apparently no longer allocating big quantities of stock to a handful of flagship locations, but is instead spreading its PS5 stock more evenly across its many stores. This means that the majority of GameStop locations will have between four and eight bundles for sale, which will surely be snapped up quickly.

This in-store restock will start from each individual store opening time (which could be as early as 8 a.m. local time) — but expect eager shoppers to start queuing before then. You'll want to load up on coffee and head out early if you don't want to be left empty-handed.

While some previous GameStop in-store restocks have been open to everyone, this latest restock event will be held exclusively for PowerUp Reward Pro members. Make sure to get signed up now ahead of time. If you're not a Pro member, you will likely be denied the opportunity to purchase a console during the restock.

If you'd rather purchase your console online or don't want to stretch your budget to cover a pricey GameStop bundle, be sure to check our PS5 restock hub for the latest updates. We can't guarantee you a machine, but it’ll help make the job of tracking down a next-gen console much easier.

PS5 restock tracker — stores to check