Galaxy Buds X could be Samsung's AirPods Pro killer

Samsung Galaxy Buds X could be the company's next truly wireless earbuds project, following up the excellent Galaxy Buds Plus that debuted earlier this year.
According to LetsGoDigital (via Digital Trends), Samsung filed a trademark registration this week for a wireless wearable headset called Galaxy Buds X. The Buds X appear to be workout-focused, with the description saying it supports software "for providing a fitness guide," and "for measuring distance, speed, time, changes in heart rate, activity level, calories burned."
As noted in our Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus review, Samsung's AirPods rivals already offered a secure fit. But with a new pair designed with workouts in mind, we could see some design changes that guarantee the Buds X won't topple out of place on a run.
If that's the case, the AirPods Pro might be put on notice. At least for non-iPhone owners. As some of the best headphones right now, the AirPods Pro passed our workout test with flying colors.
The Galaxy Buds X will likely look to up the ante, especially with AirPods 3 on the horizon. As the Buds Plus are still fairly new, and a fairly affordable $150, the Buds X could be the 'Pro' version (perhaps with active noise cancellation?) Galaxy smartphone owners have been waiting for.
It's also quite possible that the Buds X are actually the Samsung bean earbuds that leaked earlier this month. Earlier reports about the kidney-bean-shaped pair have indicated that it'll incorporate fitness-tracking features like as heart rate, speed, distance, and more, similar to Samsung's Gear IconX earbuds from a few years back.
This is all speculation, of course. LetsGoDigital suggests Samsung's new wireless earphones could launch alongside the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series during a late summer Unpacked event. Meatier leaks might begin to appear soon if this time frame is accurate.
And if we see the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 2 then, too, we could be looking at fully refreshed Samsung accessory line at the end of this year.