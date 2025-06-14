5 things we want to see from the Sony WF-1000XM6

Sony’s wireless audio run has been nothing short of exceptional. It began with the widely acclaimed WH-1000XM3, then the consumer-beloved WH-1000XM4, and shifted to the WH-1000XM5, a model viewed by critics as the best headphones overall these past two years.

That same momentum carried over to Sony’s true wireless series, which gave us two of the best wireless earbuds entries to date: the WF-1000XM4 and WF-1000XM5.

Remarkable craftsmanship combined with stellar active noise cancellation and proprietary sound technologies (e.g., DSEE Extreme, LDAC) resulted in fantastic listening experiences that crushed all rivals, including the top-selling AirPods Pro 2.

Now that Sony has unleashed its latest flagship headphones, the WH-1000xM6, sights are set on its unannounced next-gen wireless earbuds. We’re referring to the WF-1000xM6.

Sony’s release history suggests the WF-1000xM6 will drop in Summer 2026 – a year after the WH-1000xM6. We saw this pattern with the Mark 4 and Mark 5 SKUs. It’s also possible that these buds hit store shelves before the end of this year.

Rest assured that the WF-1000xM6 will be a fitting representation of their over-ear counterpart. Is that enough to warrant their purchase? Not in our expert opinion. The $449 WH-1000XM6 are $50 more expensive than their predecessor when they were initially released, and the WF-1000XM6 are bound to follow suit. Several upgrades need to happen before we splurge on Sony’s highly anticipated luxury buds.

Here's what we recommend for the Sony WF-1000xM6 before they come off the assembly line.

1. The Mark Series smart case

(Image credit: Future)

Smart cases are the new “It” accessory for wireless earbuds and headphones. Bowers & Wilkins jump-started this trend with the Pi7 charging case that works as a Bluetooth transmitter to stream music over hi-res aptX connectivity when plugged into an analog output. Jabra created its own versions for the Elite 8 Active (Gen 2) and Elite 10 (Gen 2).

However, it was JBL that evolved the concept, developing a charging case with a touchscreen that doubles as an alternative control source and transmitter for hi-res streaming via USB-C cable (check out the outstanding Tour Pro 3 and Tour One M3).

Sony has always been more innovator than imitator, but most of us wouldn’t judge the brand for following in JBL’s footsteps. Just picture what a Mark Series smart case could do for the WF-1000xM6.

We envision a device that allows for Auracast transmission, lossless audio through passive mode, and seamless remote-control management. Wide compatibility with Sony’s latest headphones and speakers would be the cherry on top.

2. Bring over Adaptive NC Optimizer

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The WF-1000XM5 stand out as some of the best noise-canceling earbuds right now. Some critics even say they’re equally as superb as the category-leading Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds.

That’s quite the compliment considering the buds lack Sony’s Auto Optimizer feature from the WH-1000XM5 headphones. This automatically selects the best ANC setting for your current environment. Hardware and software limitations contributed to its absence on the WF-1000XM5.

A newer version called Adaptive NC Optimizer debuted on the WH-1000XM6, and it does a solid job of tweaking performance on the fly by thoroughly examining the ambient noise around you. Sony needs to perform some circuit wizardry and get this working on its next-gen buds.

3. Introduce the QN3e processor

(Image credit: Sony)

The WH-1000XM5 headphones run on the QN2 chip, while the WF-1000XM5 utilize the mobile-friendly QN2e chip. Obviously, the former is more powerful, though the latter works exceptionally well with Sony’s Integrated Processor V2 to enhance call clarity and noise cancellation.

We’re not calling for Sony to phase out the QN2e; it is arguably superior to Apple’s H2 chip used on the AirPods Pro 2. At the same time, we would welcome a brand-new processor that can accelerate performance across all key verticals on the WF-1000XM6.

Sony says its QN3 chip on the WH-1000XM6 is seven times faster than the original version and more efficient for noise reduction. Give us the QN3e if it means better ANC and call quality.

4. Optimize 360 Reality Audio for popular streaming platforms

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Sony’s spatial audio format delivers convincing 3D sound that enlivens a variety of content, from live events to music to movies. Sony’s headtracking technology has also improved greatly.

Unfortunately, 360 Reality Audio is restricted to select music streaming services, many of which are unpopular compared to the big three: Apple Music, Spotify, and Tidal. The feature was optimized for Tidal through limited catalog availability, but it was removed last year after the platform released a huge FLAC update.

More listeners must experience 360 Reality Audio for it to become a legitimate alternative to Apple’s Personalized Spatial Audio and Bose’s Immersive Audio modes; the latter works with all stereo content. No one expects Sony to follow Bose’s path since there is money to be made licensing out 360 Reality Audio. Therefore, the next best option is to make 360 Reality Audio available on most streaming services, and the WF-1000XM6 could be the perfect launch pad.

5. Bring. Back. NFC.

(Image credit: Regan Coule/Future)

No one has fought harder for the return of near-field communication technology on Sony’s earbuds than I have. It’s a very convenient feature that was ditched after the WF-1000XM3 came out. Bringing back NFC for the WF-1000XM6 would make pairing to Android devices a breeze. All that’s required is tapping the charging case on the back of a compatible smartphone.

Since the NFC market is expanding into different products and sectors, this leaves the door open for many other creative uses, such as using the case for contactless payments or keyless entry into your car or house. Is it a pipe dream? Sure, but it’s not beyond the realm of possibility.