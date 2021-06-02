Forget the Tesla Roadster — this EV hypercar is mind-blowingly fast

The Rimac Nevera is an absolute tire-scorcher of an EV, but buying one can burn through a huge pile of cash — unless the name on your bank account is Elon Musk.

The Rimac Nevera hypercar packs major power under its hood. Thanks to four electric motors, the Croatian-made EV will house 1,914 HP, going from 0-60 in 1.85 seconds with a top speed of 258 MPH.

The real party trick, however, is not its speed, but rather its charge rate. Just 19 minutes of charge can give it 80 percent of its battery back, thanks to its 500 kWh charging speed.

Rimac will only produce 150 examples of the four-motor Nevera in GT, Signature, Timeless, or Bespoke trim. But at $2.5 million, who could even afford it?

At the 2018 Geneva Motor Show, Croatian boutique automaker Rimac stunned the automotive enthusiast community when it unveiled the C_Two : a swoopy concept car with more than 1,900 all-electric horsepower. Since then, Rimac has been developing and refining its stunning show car into a production vehicle, which now wears the name Nevera .

That’s a Croatian word for a sudden, unexpected storm in the Mediterranean and a fitting description for the newest Rimac creation. The core of the Nevera is an H-shaped lithium/manganese/nickel battery filled with 6,960 cells that generate 1.4 MW of power, which is channeled through a single-speed gearbox at both axles and a permanent magnet electric motor connected to each wheel. Output is 1,914 horsepower and 2,360 Nm ( approximately 1,741 lb-ft ) of torque. That makes the Nevera capable of bolting to 60 mph in only 1.85 seconds and blazing through the quarter mile in only 8.6 seconds. Rimac hasn’t released a trap speed, but it did state that the Nevera only needs 9.3 seconds to get to 186 mph, so whatever that exact speed happens to be, it’s fast.

(Image credit: Rimac)

So is the Nevera’s ability to fill up through its 500-kW charging system. According to Engadget, it can go from empty to 80 percent charge in 19 minutes, although finding the right infrastructure for doing that may be a challenge. Estimated range is 340 miles on the WLTP (Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure) cycle. Expect a different final figure from the EPA that’s substantially lower than the 620 miles Tesla is projecting for its upcoming Roadster.

While the Nevera’s horsepower figure hasn’t changed since its concept car days, its aerodynamics are significantly different. Rimac tweaked the bodywork, splitters, air intakes and diffusers, and radiators to make the Nevera not only more aerodynamic, but better at keeping its key parts at the right temperatures. The Nevera is 30 percent more efficient at cooling its powertrain and Brembo CCMR carbon-ceramic brakes at low speeds and 34 percent more aero-friendly. In its super slippery “low drag” mode, the Nevera has a 0.3 coefficient of drag. When maximum traction is required, the “high downforce” setting increases downforce by 326 percent.

(Image credit: Rimac)

That’ll come in handy when Rimac releases its AI-powered Driving Coach feature through an over-the-air update in 2022. Running on the NVIDIA Pegasus operating system, Driving Coach culls the information from the Nevera’s twelve ultrasonic sensors, 13 cameras and six radars to provide drivers audio and visual guidance that will help them improve their steering, driving line and braking and acceleration points on a select list of tracks.

Only 150 well-heeled buyers will be able to discover the Nevera’s full performance capabilities. It’ll be available through Rimac’s network of 19 dealerships in major European, North American, Latin American, Middle Eastern and Asian cities and priced at approximately $2.44 million.