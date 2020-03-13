Forget the Samsung Galaxy S20: This phone has a 144Hz display

Samsung's Galaxy S20 series impressed the world when it appeared on the scene with a smooth 120Hz display. It's the best example of one of these high-refresh rate screens we've seen, but technology continues to progress. And a new phone has emerged with an even better display.

The Nubia RedMagic 5G is a Chinese gaming phone that boasts a 6.65-inch display with a 144Hz refresh rate. That may only be a 24Hz increase on the S20 series' displays, but since that's an extra 24 frames every second, the extra smoothness quickly stacks up.

(Image credit: Nubia)

The RedMagic is aiming to be a gaming phone, with the fancy display on the front and the Snapdragon 865 CPU within, as well as the option to add up to 12GB of LDDR5 RAM in combination with 256GB of storage to keep all your games on.

You also get a Adreno 650 GPU, 4,500 mAh of battery capacity (with up to 55W charging), a refreshed liquid cooling system. That's in addition to two built-in capacative trigger buttons and a triple-camera array on the back, featuring a 64MP main sensor, an 8MP wide sensor and a 2MP macro sensor, along with a 12MP selfie camera housed in a skinny top bezel.

The Snapdragon 865 processor also imbues the RedMagic 5G with 5G compatibility, so you can play online games with as little lag as possible while on the move. That's provided you're on the move in one of the areas with an active 5G network, of course.

(Image credit: Nubia)

The RedMagic 5G will go on sale around the world in April, and is already available in China as of today. Prices start at 3799 yuan ($542/£433) for a black or red model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, going up to 4099 yuan ($585/£467) for the full-fat 12GB/256GB model with a red/blue gradient color scheme. You can say the refresh rate difference is minimal, but the price difference between the RedMagic 5G and even the basic Galaxy S20 ($999/£799) is enormous.