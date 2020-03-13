OnePlus 8 Pro just got leaked by Iron Man himself

The OnePlus 8 Pro has managed to keep itself pretty well under wraps despite an impending launch date. However, the Chinese company couldn't account for a real-life superhero.

Spotted by Phone Arena , a now deleted Instagram post made by director Sam Jones showed Robert Downey Jr. on the set of a OnePlus commercial, holding what is almost certainly the OnePlus 8 Pro.

All the latest OnePlus 8 news

Check out our OnePlus 7T review

You can see it's not last year's OnePlus 7 Pro because of the secondary camera module off to the side of the main central camera bump. This is expected to contain a time-of-flight sensor and the flash, while there will once again be a main, ultra-wide and telephoto camera combo down the middle.

The ToF sensor would be a new addition for a OnePlus phone. With a more accurate measurement of depth, the other cameras can then apply photography effects like bokeh more effectively. There's also a benefit for AR apps that place virtual objects within the real environment recorded by your device's cameras. It's the same feature that Apple is rumored to be planning for the iPhone 12 .

The fact that Iron Man himself is responsible for this leak is not too surprising. Downey has endorsed the OnePlus brand since 2019, showing off the OnePlus 7 Pro in some shots published on his Weibo page .

(Image credit: Weibo)

What we can't see from this unintended leak are the display or internal specs. These will be just as exciting as the new camera tech on the OnePlus 8 Pro, as we're expecting a 120Hz refresh rate display with a punch-hole camera notch, a Snapdragon 865 SoC, wireless charging and other fun upgrades to OnePlus' OxygenOS Android 10 launcher.