Forget Galaxy S21: Amazing iPhone SE deal gets you B&O speaker, $100 gift card

January is a great time to get your finances in order and if you're looking for an easy way to save money, nothing beats jumping to a new carrier.

Among the many carrier deals available this month, Verizon-owned Visible is offering one of the best deals we've seen. For new members only, Visible is taking 50% off your first monthly bill via coupon "SAVE2021". (You'll pay just $20 for the first month). Plus, purchase a phone with Visible and you'll get a free $100 prepaid Mastercard and B&O Beosound Speaker. That's the best deal we've ever seen from Visible.

New Year Sale: 50% off first month + $100 Mastercard + B&O Speaker @ Visible

To maximize your savings, you'll want to purchase a smartphone straight from Visible. For instance, you can get the iPhone SE for $16/month (via a 24-month plan) or $384 (one-time pay). This deal includes a free $100 Mastercard gift card and B&O Beosound Speaker.

Combined, it makes for a pretty amazing deal. The prepaid MasterCard Virtual Account credit can be used for any online purchases and is essentially an electronic debit card. Meanwhile, the B&O Beosound Speaker is a portable Bluetooth speaker that typically sells for $199.

So how good is Visible itself? After your first month, you'll pay $40/month for their unlimited plan. (The price includes taxes and fees). Mobile hotspot use is also included for the price, though it’s capped at 5 Mbps. The biggest trade-off with Visible is that video streaming can be throttled. Check out our Visible review to see the pros and cons for this cheap carrier.

Otherwise, this is a great sale for anyone looking to save some money in the new year.