Foldable Razr Release Date Just Leaked (Report)

The rumor mill has been suspiciously quiet concerning Motorola's foldable Razr phone throughout this summer. However, if a new report is correct, we could see the device debut before the end of the year, at a price hundreds lower than what other foldables are going for.

(Image credit: Yanko Design)

Apparently, Dutch blog LetsGoDigital has it on good (though anonymous) authority that the new Razr will be out as soon as December or January in Europe, shortly following a U.S. release. Furthermore, the site says it'll cost €1,500 — keeping consistent with rumors to date that have suggested the phone would cost $1,500 in the States.

If that timeline is true, it means we could see the Razr launch perhaps as soon as October. That would place the device squarely within the holiday shopping rush — a likely move by Motorola if the phone maker wants to make the biggest splash it can.

Then again, we could just as easily see the Razr's release slide further. Back in January of this year, a report from The Wall Street Journal had us believing Motorola could unveil the device as soon as February. Of course, that prospective launch date came and went without a whisper — as did much of 2019 — bringing us here.

If Motorola was truly eyeing a launch earlier in the year, it's understandable why the company delayed it. Between pre-release Galaxy Fold units running into screen problems (and delaying that launch from April until September) and Huawei's Mate X running into delays of its own, 2019 hasn't quite been the emergent year for foldable phones that many expected. However, now that the Fold is on track for a release next month, perhaps Motorola feels the dust has settled, and now is its time to strike.

If we had one recommendation though, it's that the company best not miss. Everything we've heard to date suggests the Razr will be a midrange handset — not unlike the Motorola One line of products — masquerading as a top-of-the-line foldable. Given the rumored Snapdragon 710 chipset, we expect the Razr to roughly equal Google's Pixel 3a in terms of power. Oh, and don't count on a 5G version, either — the phone would need to employ a beefier Snapdragon 855 processor and one of Qualcomm's X50 or X55 modems to connect to 5G networks, none of which appear to be in the cards.

You can't argue Motorola's strategy with the Razr isn't bold. Combining underwhelming specs with otherwise high-end hardware could prove a good way to meet a more accessible price, even if the hardware inside the phone doesn't inspire enthusiasts. And if the Razr really does make it out this winter for $500 less than Samsung is asking for the Galaxy Fold, it's hard to imagine Motorola won't sell more. Let's just hope the company's cost-saving measures didn't come at the expense of durability.