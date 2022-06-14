Here comes Father of the Bride ... again! The classic romantic comedy is getting another reboot, with an all-Latino cast, on HBO Max. Andy Garcia stars as the titular dad, with the incomparable Gloria Estefan as his secretly estranged wife.

Father of the Bride streaming details Father of the Bride begins streaming Thursday (June 16) at 3 a.m. ET on HBO Max (opens in new tab).

Cuban-American patriarch Billy (Garcia) is stunned when his daughter Sofia (Adria Arjona) announces she's engaged — and she's the one who proposed to fiancé Adan (Diego Boneta)! While he might not totally get their modern sensibilities, Billy is determined to give his daughter the wedding of her dreams.

That means hiding the fact that his marriage to Ingrid (Estefan) is on the rocks. And it also means welcoming Adan's big, raucous Mexican family, the Castillos. Hopefully, Billy can rise to the occasion and see Sofia off into wedded bliss.

Father of the Bride has famously been adapted previously into a 1950 film starring Spencer Tracy and a 1991 remake with Steve Martin.

Get details on how to watch Father of the Bride 2022, plus watch the trailer below:

How to watch Father of the Bride in the U.S.

In the U.S., Father of the Bride premieres Thursday, June 16 at 3 a.m. ET on HBO Max (opens in new tab).

The movie's run time is 118 minutes (one hour, 58 minutes). It's rated PG-13.

If you haven't signed up for HBO Max, what are you waiting for? It's our top pick among the best streaming services.

(opens in new tab) HBO Max (opens in new tab) offers an exceptional library, including all of HBO's prestige series, like Game of Thrones, The Sopranos and The Wire. Plus, the service has its own originals like Hacks and The Flight Attendant. HBO Max costs $15 per month (or $10 for the ad-supported tier).

How to watch Father of the Bride in Canada

While Canadians don't have access to HBO Max, they're in luck because Father of the Bride will be streaming on Crave (opens in new tab).

The streaming service has a seven-day free trial (opens in new tab). After that, the Movies + HBO package costs $19.98 CAD per month.

How to watch Father of the Bride in the UK

Unfortunately, Brits don't get HBO Max and Father of the Bride doesn't appear to be airing or streaming on any UK channels or services.

Travelers who are abroad and want to access all their paid services should look into the best VPN services, such as Express VPN.

How to watch Father of the Bride in Australia

HBO Max isn't available in Australia, either. But Aussies are in luck because Father of the Bride will stream on Binge (opens in new tab) starting June 16. It will also air on Foxtel's Movies Premiere channel.