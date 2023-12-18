Everton vs Fulham live stream: How to watch Carabao Cup quarter-final online

The business end of this season's Carabao Cup brings us the Everton vs Fulham live stream and it's set to be a mini-classic. Both sides have found some decent winter form and will have the scent of history in the air with silverware just a three wins away – and you can watch it live from anywhere with a VPN.

Everton vs Fulham live stream date, time, channels The Everton vs Fulham live stream takes place Tuesday December 19.

► Time 7:45 p.m. GMT / 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 p.m. PT / 6:45 a.m. AEDT (Dec. 20)

• U.S. — Watch on ESPN Plus

• CAN. — Watch on DAZN

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

There is, perhaps, no force stronger in English football than a wronged Everton FC. Channeling their 10-point EPL penalty, the Toffees have beaten Nottingham Forest, Newcastle, Chelsea and Fulham in the league one after another by an aggregate score of 8-0. Sean Dyche has transformed the blue half of Merseyside into one of the top flight's toughest sides to beat, and, incredibly, for one of the country's most storied clubs, the Toffees have never won the League Cup...

After a worryingly goal-shy start to 2023/24, Fulham have found their shooting boots. Before the weekend defeat at Newcastle, the Cottagers had scored three or more goals in four successive league outings – a run that included back-to-back 5-0 demolitions. The West Londoners have never been beyond the last eight of this competition and after knocking out Tottenham, Norwich and Ipswich, history is on the line for them too.

Which in-form side can make it to a rare Carabao Cup semi? Below is all the information you need on how to watch the Everton vs Fulham live stream wherever you are.

How to watch Everton vs Fulham live streams anywhere

The Everton vs Fulham live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to ESPN+ or another service and watch the game.

Everton vs Fulham live streams by country

How to watch the Everton vs Fulham live stream in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. will be pleased to know that the Everton vs Fulham will be shown live on ESPN Plus. The streaming platform has been the U.S. home of the Carabao Cup all season — and naturally, it's the best place to watch the final as well.

ESPN Plus costs $10.99 a month, or you can save a few bucks by signing up for an annual plan which costs $109.99 for the year. ESPN Plus is also available in a bundle alongside Hulu and Disney Plus starting from just $14.99 a month (for an ad-based subscription).

Everton vs Fulham will be shown on ESPN Plus. The sports-focused streaming service also offers football, basketball, baseball, boxing and more. Monthly plans cost $10.99 a month, while the cost-saving annual subscription is priced at $109.99 a year.

How to watch the Everton vs Fulham live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Everton vs Fulham live stream on DAZN.

Streaming service DAZN is the place to watch Everton vs Fulham in Canada, along with every game from this season's Carabao Cup. DAZN costs CA$29.99 a month or $199.99 a year.

Not only do you get every Carabao Cup game, but DAZN is also the exclusive Canadian streaming home of Champions League, Europa League and EFL Championship soccer! It's also got the rights to every single NFL game.

DAZN comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices).

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

Can you watch the Everton vs Fulham live stream in the U.K.?

Sky Sports is the place to tune into this season's Carabao Cup action, but Everton vs Fulham hasn't been selected for broadcast, meaning you can't watch it live in the U.K..

Unless you already subscribe to an overseas streaming service that's showing the game, such as beIN Sports, ESPN Plus or DAZN.

While geo-blocking will prevent you from accessing your go-to stream like you would at home, getting a VPN service will allow you to digitally alter your location, allowing you to watch your preferred coverage without a hitch.

How to watch the Everton vs Fulham live stream in Australia

beIN Sports has the rights to show every Carabao Cup game in Australia. The only catch is that Everton vs Fulham is set to kick-off at 6:45 a.m. AEDT first thing Wednesday morning.

If you don't have it as part of a pay TV package, you can also sign up to beIN Sports as a standalone subscription, costing $14.99 per month or $149.99 per year after you've taken advantage of a FREE 7-day trial.

As well as the Carabao Cup, beIN Sports has the rights to Lige 1, Serie A, Bundesliga and EFL Championship football, Pro14 rugby, and ATP and WTA tennis.

Don't forget, you can take your coverage abroad with you as well. For those wanting to watch home coverage of sports from overseas, a good VPN will sort you out.

How to watch the Everton vs Fulham stream in New Zealand

The Everton vs Fulham live stream will be shown on beIN Sports — the exclusive rights holder to Carabao Cup football in New Zealand. Sky Subscribers can add beIN to their existing package for an additional $31.99 a month.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.