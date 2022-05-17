Everton vs Crystal Palace live stream and how to watch Premier League game online

The Everton vs Crystal Palace live stream will have a major role in deciding who the third team relegated from the Premier League is — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

Everton vs Crystal Palace live stream, date, time, channels The Everton vs Crystal Palace live stream takes place Thursday, May 19.

► Time 7.45 p.m. BST / 2.45 p.m. ET / 11.45 a.m. PT

• U.S. — Watch on USA via Sling or Fubo.TV

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Frank Lampard’s Everton desperately need a victory. They go into the game just two points ahead of Burnley. The Clarets currently occupy the final spot in the drop zone and play Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa on the same day. A win for both would pile the pressure on Leeds going into the last day of the season.

The Blues’ lack of discipline cost them dearly against Brentford on Sunday. Both Jarrad Branthwaite and Salomón Rondón were sent off and will be unavailable for the Everton vs Crystal Palace live stream.

Crystal Palace have had a hugely impressive first season under the management of another legendary Premier League midfielder: Patrick Vieira. Their relegation fears are long gone and they could yet end the season in the top half of the table.

Goodison Park will provide a lively atmosphere, but can the home side strengthen their chances of survival? Find out by watching the Everton vs Crystal Palace live stream, and we'll show you how to do that below.

How to watch the Everton vs Crystal Palace live stream wherever you are

The Everton vs Crystal Palace live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to NBC, Peacock or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Everton vs Crystal Palace live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Everton vs Crystal Palace live stream on USA and on the NBC website with a valid login. USA can be accessed through a cable TV package.

If you've cut the cord and don't have cable, you have plenty of options, too. Our pick of these would be Sling TV: the Sling Blue package costs just $35 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including NBC. Plus, right now Sling is offering 50% off the first month.

Fubo.TV is another option for live TV. Their Pro Plan costs $70 per month but gives you 121 channels, including USA, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

Customers who already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Everton vs Crystal Palace live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Everton vs Crystal Palace live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Everton vs Crystal Palace live stream on DAZN.

Sadly, DAZN no longer offers new customers a 30-day free-trial period, so you'll have to pay the $20 CAD per month fee, although you can save a little by buying annually ($150 CAD). DAZN, if you're unfamiliar, has apps on every single streaming platform there is.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device to thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Everton vs Crystal Palace live stream in the UK

Everton vs Crystal Palace kicks off at 7.45 p.m. BST in the U.K., but the game isn't one of those being shown on any of the usual providers — Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime.

If, however, you're an American or Canadian (or from any other country with a legitimate live stream service for Everton vs Crystal Palace) and are only in the U.K. temporarily, you can still watch services from your home country. All you'll need is one of the best VPN services, like ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Everton vs Crystal Palace live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Everton vs Crystal Palace live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV — plus it costs a very reasonable $14.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $139 AUD/year, but a current offer knocks that back to a bargain $99 AUD.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Everton vs Crystal Palace live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Everton vs Crystal Palace live stream via Spark Sport, which costs $24.99 NZD per month. Bear in mind, though, that there's currently a seven-day free trial so you can check it out for the start of the season and see how you like it.

Spark is available via web browsers plus loads of streaming devices including Chromecast and Apple TV, so there's no shortage of ways to watch it.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.