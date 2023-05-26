Everton vs Bournemouth live stream: How to watch Premier League game online right now

(Image credit: The Everton and AFC Bournemouth club badges on top of a photo of Goodison Park stadium in Liverpool, England)

The Everton vs Bournemouth live stream is a crucial game in the battle to avoid Premier League relegation. If the Toffees can win they will secure their top-flight status but if they fail to get three points and they will be relying on results elsewhere — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN .

Everton vs Bournemouth live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Everton vs Bournemouth live stream takes place Sunday (May 28).

► Time: 4.30 p.m. BST / 11.30 a.m. ET / 8.30 a.m. PT / 8.30 a.m. AEDT (May 29)

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock and USA via Sling

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Everton have a clear task at hand in front of a sell-out Goodison Park crowd, win at all costs. The Toffees have not been relegated since 1951, and have never dropped out of the top division in the PL era. They will keep that impressive record intact if they can claim the win against an already safe Bournemouth.

The side’s recent record is patchy, but a shock 1-5 win over Brighton and a draw against Wolves courtesy of a 98th-minute equalizer from Yery Mina, have put their fate in their own hands. Leicester and Leeds are hoping that Everton will slip up here, but if Sean Dyche can guide his men to a victory, they will be a Premier League team next season regardless of the results elsewhere.

Meanwhile, for Bournemouth, there isn’t really anything at stake in this match. The Cherries were widely predicted to be relegated themselves, but defied the odds and secured their own safety with several games to spare. However, since mathematically avoiding relegation with a win over Leeds, Bournemouth have gone on a run of three straight defeat. This poor form will give Everton hope that the away side is already thinking about their summer break.

The Everton vs Bournemouth live stream is one of the few final-day games with real stakes, and anything can happen in a relegation battle, so you won’t want to miss this one.

Plus, make sure you don’t miss any of the final day EPL action by checking out our full how to watch Premier League live streams hub.

How to watch the Everton vs Bournemouth live stream wherever you are

The Everton vs Bournemouth live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long-term.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Paramount Plus or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Everton vs Bournemouth live stream in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Everton vs Bournemouth live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($4.99/month) or Premium Plus ($9.99/month, which also gets rid of some ads.).

Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the Everton vs Bournemouth live stream on USA and on the NBC Sports website with a valid login. USA is available with most cable TV packages.

For cord-cutters, one option is Sling TV. The Sling Blue package starts at $40 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including USA.

Or you could go for Fubo.TV. Its Pro Plan costs $75 per month but gives you 121 channels, including USA, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy. USA is also in YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV and DirecTV Stream.

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch the Everton vs Bournemouth live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

In addition to showing selected Premier League 22/23 live streams, Peacock also has a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.

Sling TV offers two packages, both of which cost $40 a month. The Sling Blue plan comes with 30-plus channels, including NBC, NBCSN and USA.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo.TV. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including NBCSN and USA.

How to watch the Everton vs Bournemouth live stream in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Sky Sports has the Everton vs Bournemouth live stream in the U.K., so if you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £18/month to add those channels. The game will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, so long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

Sky Glass is another option. This gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar, and without the need for a dish. Prices start at £13/month for the TV, plus a sky sub on top of that.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £9.99 or month-long access for £33.99.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the Everton vs Bournemouth live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Everton vs Bournemouth live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the Everton vs Bournemouth live stream on Fubo.TV, the new home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

That's a change from last season, where the action was on DAZN, and it also results in a slightly higher price of CAN$24.99 where DAZN was $20. That's for the Essentials plan, which gets you all Premier League matches, all Serie A matches plus 29 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. The $39.99 Premium plan adds 20 entertainment channels and more on top of that.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Everton vs Bournemouth live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the Everton vs Bournemouth live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Everton vs Bournemouth live stream in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access the Everton vs Bournemouth live stream via Sky Sport. This costs $60.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $19.99/week / $39.99/month or $399/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.