England vs Japan live stream: How to watch RWC 2023 online

The Stade de Nice is set to host a mouth-watering meeting of traditional rugby super power against emerging nation this Sunday, as England and Japan go head-to-head to try to ensure passage through to the knockout rounds of the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

If you're on the lookout for an England vs Japan live stream, keep reading and we'll explain how to watch from anywhere

England vs Japan live stream, date, time, channels • Date: Sunday (Sep. 17)

• Time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 5 a.m. AEST (Sep. 18)

• U.K. — ITVX (FREE STREAM)

• AUS — Stan

• U.S. — Peacock

• Watch anywhere — Try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Many pundits looked at this match as a potential stumbling block for England after their less than ideal build-up to the tournament but Steve Borthwick's men looked rejuvenated against Argentina. They eased past the South Americans 27–10, largely thanks to the boot of the imperious George Ford whose drop goals and penalties accounted for every one of his team's points.

Tom Curry may have to miss out due to his arguably harsh ban for a dangerous tackle, but the previously suspended Billy Vunipola should slot straight into the back-row in his place. The 2003 champions will be desperate to cement the superb start they had against the Pumas, knowing that a win on Sunday will effectively put them through to the quarter-finals as Pool D winners.

Japan came to France with the very real expectation of making it out of the pool stage for the second RWC running. So going a try down to World Cup debutants Chile in their opening fixture wasn't part of the plan. Ultimately, though, their 42-12 win was a comfortable one and you could argue that they may have had one eye on this clash with England.

The Brave Blossoms have never beaten England but they're no strangers to causing shocks on the biggest stage. No rugby fan could forget their win over South Africa eight years ago.

Below we've got all the details you need to get England vs Japan live streams and watch RWC 2023 from any corner of the globe — keep reading to discover how to see the game where you are.

How to watch the England vs Japan live stream for FREE

Great news if you live in the U.K. — you can watch a live stream of England vs Japan and every other game at the RWC 2023 absolutely FREE.

This game will be shown on ITV and ITVX in the U.K.

The problems arise if you happen to find yourself abroad while the Rugby World Cup is on, as rights restrictions mean you won't be able to use ITVX. Assuming you don't want to sign up for a whole new streaming service for the short time you're away, there is a great alternative...

If you download and install a VPN (virtual private network), you can get around those geo-restrictions with ease. From our rigorous testing, ExpressVPN comes out on top of our best VPN services rankings.

It's really very easy to use a VPN to watch live sport when overseas:

It's really very easy to use a VPN to watch live sport when overseas:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. We think ExpressVPN is the best you can get.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. So if you're a Brit abroad, for example, choose a server location based in the the U.K..

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Go to ITVX on your web browser or its app and watch the England vs Japan live stream as you would at home.

How to watch England vs Japan live streams in the U.S.

NBC's streaming service Peacock has the rights to show every game of the 2023 Rugby World Cup, including the England vs Japan live stream. If you don't already have it, subscriptions start from only $5.99/month, rising to $11.99/month to remove the ads.

Some games are also being shown on the network's CNBC channel, but this match-up isn't one of them.

If you already subscribe to Peacock but are outside the U.S. right now, then using a VPN like ExpressVPN will help you access the otherwise unavailable England vs Japan live stream.

How to watch the England vs Japan live stream for FREE in the U.K.

Along with every other game at the tournament, the England vs Japan live stream will be available to watch for free on ITV and ITVX in the U.K. (assuming, of course, that you have a valid TV license).

Kick-off time for England vs Japan is 8 p.m. BST.

Outside the U.K. for this game? Then you'll need a VPN to access your usual live stream — we recommend ExpressVPN as the very best around.

How to watch an England vs Japan live stream for FREE in Australia

Stan Sport has secured the rights for the 2023 RWC, meaning you'll need a subscription in order to watch England vs Japan Down Under. Get a basic Stan sub for $10/month, then add Stan Sport for a further $15/month.

It's worth noting that the World Cup final and all games featuring Australia themselves will also be shown for free on Channel 9 and the network's 9Now streaming service.

Traveling outside Oz? You can use a VPN to watch your Stan stream, that will otherwise be geo-blocked. Choose from our best VPN list, or just head to the no. 1 ExpressVPN.

How to watch the England vs Japan live stream in New Zealand

Those in New Zealand will need Sky Sport to watch England vs Japan (kick-off at 7 a.m. Sunday morning) and the entirety of the Rugby World Cup. Subscriptions cost $63.98 NZD/month after a $31.98 NZD three-month offer.

Alternatively, there's Sky Sport Now for no strings attached rolling plans — they're $24.99/week, $44.99/month, $499.99/year or $89.99 for a Rugby World Cup 2023 Pass to see every game of this tournament.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow the game by using a virtual private network, such as the exceptional ExpressVPN.

How to watch the England vs Japan live stream in Singapore

If you're a rugby lover in Singapore, you'll need beIN Sports to watch all the RWC 2023 games. To do so, you'll specifically need the service's RWC Pass at the cost of S$85.90 — even if you already subscribe to a normal beIN Sports package.

Kick-off is set for 3 a.m. SGT on Sunday morning in Singapore.

Expat living in Singapore? Assuming you have a U.K. TV licence, you can watch every Rugby World Cup match on ITVX using a VPN.