England vs Croatia live stream — how to watch Euro 2020 Group D game for free

England vs Croatia Euro 2020 time, date, channel The England vs Croatia Euro 2020 game starts today (Sunday, June 13) at 2 p.m. BST / 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m PT. In the U.S., it's available on ESPN. In the U.K., you can watch on BBC. Full channel details below.

The England vs Croatia live stream is one Euro 2020 game you won't want to miss.

England, at least, will feel they have unfinished business, having lost 2-1 to Croatia in the 2018 World Cup semi-final. They'll also go into it as favorites and with a youthful team packed with talent and creativity.

The big problem for manager Gareth Southgate is how to find space for the likes of Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Mason Mount and Jadon Sancho in the same side (spoiler: he won't). Harry Kane is a definite starter, though, and after claiming the Golden Boot at the last World Cup will be confident of bagging a few more here.

Croatia have plenty of talent too: Luka Modric, Ivan Perisic and Ante Rebic, for instance, all played in that semi-final and are still around three years later, while the more youthful likes of Nikola Vlasic and Bruno Petkovic have broken into the team since then.

It's likely to be a tight game — with both sides knowing that this possibly represents their toughest game in Group D, they'll have earmarked it as more of a must-not-lose game than a must-win one.

Who will come out on top? We'll find out soon, because kick off is today (Sunday, June 13) at 2 p.m. BST (9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT). You can watch it all live, for free, wherever you are, so here's how to watch the England vs Croatia live stream at Euro 2020.

How to watch the England vs Croatia live stream for free

Every game in Euro 2020 is available on free-to-air television in the U.K. That's good news wherever you are, because it means you can tune in to free U.K. coverage even if you're in another country, by using one of the best VPN services.

In the case of the England vs Croatia live stream, you'll be able to watch it for free on BBC One and BBC iPlayer online — though you do need to have a valid TV licence.

How to watch the England vs Croatia live stream in the US

U.S., soccer fans can watch the England vs Croatia live stream on ESPN, so if you already get that channel as part of a cable package, you'll also be able to stream it through the ESPN website. Either way, it starts at 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT.

Cord cutters do have other options though, including Sling TV. The Sling Orange package costs $35 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including ESPN. Plus, Sling is also offering a 30-day trial for the bargain price of $10 at the moment.

Another option is Fubo.TV; it's more expensive, at $65 per month, but you get 117+ channels here, including ESPN.

If you're usually based in the U.K. but you happen to be in the U.S. right now, you can watch the England vs Croatia live stream for free on BBC iPlayer by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN. Just remember that you need to have a valid TV licence.

How to watch the England vs Croatia live stream with a VPN

A VPN, or virtual private network, makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the one you're currently in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, even when you're not at home.

We've tested lots of the best VPN services and our favorite right now is ExpressVPN . It's fast, works on loads of devices and even offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to watch the England vs Croatia live stream in the UK

The BBC and ITV are sharing the U.K. rights to Euro 2020's 51 games and the England vs Croatia live stream will be available to watch for free on BBC One or BBC iPlayer. The game starts at 2 p.m. BST, although coverage will begin at 1 p.m, no doubt giving the Beeb plenty of time to show endless replays of the 2018 semi-final interspersed with shots of upset fans.

If that sounds enticing but you're not currently in the U.K., you can follow every Euro 2020 game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN — so long as you have a valid U.K. TV licence

How to watch the England vs Croatia live stream in Canada

In Canada, the England vs Croatia live stream will be shown on TSN (English) and on TVS Sports (French). If you've cut the cord, you can sign up for TSN Direct for $7.99 (CAD) a day or $19.99 per month. TVA Sports Direct, meanwhile, costs $19.99 per month.

Canadians who aren't in the country at the moment but who subscribe to TSN or TVA can still watch an England vs Croatia live stream on their usual services by using one of the best VPNs.

How to watch the England vs Croatia live stream in Australia

Optus Sport is the place to go for Euro 2020 games in Australia, which means Aussies can watch the England vs Croatia live stream via its mobile or tablet apps, as well as on Apple TV and Chromecast.

Don't forget that if you're not currently in Australia, you can use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

Want more on Euro 2020? Check out our full How to watch Euro 2020 hub, for fixtures, TV listings, group guides and more.