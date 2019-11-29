We gave the Echo Show 8 a near-perfect review and now it's $50 off

Black Friday Amazon deals are making Alexa more affordable than ever. Most Echo devices are currently on sale, including our favorite smart display of the bunch. The Echo 8 is at an all-time low of $79.99 on Amazon right now.

The $50 discount on the Echo Show 8 is by far the cheapest price we've seen since it debuted earlier this fall. It was on sale for $99.99 earlier this week, but Amazon went ahead and cut another $20 today. Because why not?

Echo Show 8: was $129.99 now $79.99 @ Amazon

The latest smart display from Amazon gives Alexa a screen. It can be used as a hub for controlling smart home devices, music player, kitchen assistant and more. Plus its physical camera shutter guarantees privacy on your terms.

In my Echo Show 8 review, I concluded it's the best Alexa smart display ever. It's the middle-man of the Echo Show lineup, and hits the sweet spot of price and power.

Compared to other Echo smart displays, the Echo Show 8 is designed for the kitchen, as its larger screen makes following recipes easy without taking up too much counter space. With a Food Network app subscription, you can use the Echo Show 8 to take live cooking classes in the comfort of your home. Along with sounding great, the Echo Show 8 also supports all the best Alexa skills.

Though the second-gen Echo Show display is slightly bigger, the Echo Show 8 is normally $100 cheaper, making it the more valuable option. The extra $50 right now during Black Friday is simply a cherry on top.

There's no guarantee this cheap Echo Show 8 price will be included in Cyber Monday deals. Act now if you want an affordable Alexa with a face.