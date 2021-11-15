Amazon Echos can now detect if you’re in the room — what you need to know

Back in September, during its big Amazon event , the company mentioned that an ultrasound feature would be coming to the fourth generation Echo and Echo Dot devices. It's a feature designed to detect if there are any people in the room at any given moment.

The idea here is that the Echo will be able to detect whether anyone is around, and switch connected devices on or off as a result. That feature is now arriving this week, and here's what you need to know.

The Echo devices will be able to use an “inaudible ultrasound wave” that detects when people are in the room. It's a bit like sonar, and its purpose is similar to the Echo Show’s motion-sensing capabilities — albeit using sound instead of a camera.

The feature can be enabled or disabled in the settings menu for each compatible device in the Alexa app. You'll want the Motion Detection settings, which can be toggled on and off. L:ikewise you can set up new occupancy routines to actually put this feature to work.

Examples include being able to turn lights on and off as you move around the house, having Alexa play music when someone is within range, and so on. It’s nothing particularly outlandish, especially since Alexa already supports routine support for various third-party motion sensors. The ultrasound just takes out the middleman by letting the Echo do all the hard work.

Amazon isn’t the only one doing this either. Google uses ultrasound in Nest devices, which allows it to sense how close people are. Depending on their proximity, the display will then offer up a different interface while Nest Mini speakers highlight volume controls when someone closes in.

However, Google Assistant doesn’t let you use ultrasound detection to trigger any Google Home routines.