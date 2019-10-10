Early Best Buy Black Friday TV Sale: Sony OLED $800 Off

It's no secret that Black Friday is the best time of the year to score an excellent TV deal. This year, however, Best Buy is kicking off its Black Friday TV deals way before anyone else. It's even guaranteeing it has the lowest prices.

For a limited time, Best Buy Best Buy is taking from $300 to $2,000 off select 4K TVs during its Magnolia Anniversary Sale. The sale includes TVs and A/V gear from Samsung, Sony, and LG. Even better, Best Buy promises that if prices drop any lower between now and Black Friday 2019, it will credit you the difference. (You must be a My Best Buy member to qualify for this price match guarantee. You can sign up for your free My Best Buy membership here).

Sony 55" OLED 4K TV 2019: was $1,998 now $1,499

The XBR55A8G is one of the most affordable Sony OLED TVs we've seen. It offers 4K resolution alongside excellent contrast, clarity, HDR support, and even Google Assistant. It's $800 off. View Deal

LG 75" Nano 9 4K Smart TV: was $2,699 now $1,999

LG's Nano Cell technology is a direct competitor to Samsung's QLED tech. It aims to improve picture quality and overall viewing experience. This 75-inch model also offers HDR support and comes with a $30 Sling TV discount.

View Deal

Samsung 65" Q900 8K TV: was $4,999 now $2,999

When you want to take your entertainment to new heights, the colossal 65" Samsung Q900 is unparalleled. It sports 8K resolution and the ability to upscale to 8K levels of quality. What's more, Best Buy is taking $50 to 200 off select Samsung soundbars when you buy a 4K or 8K Samsung TV. View Deal

One of the sale's most standout deals is the Sony 55-inch A8G 4K OLED TV for $1,499. It's $800 off and the lowest price we've ever seen for this Sony OLED TV. OLED TVs deliver pristine image quality, which trump even the best LCDs.

The Sony 55-inch A8G 4K OLED TV features 4K resolution, Sony's X1 Extreme CPU, and HDR10 support. It also has Google Assistant and Alexa built-in so you can use voice commands with the TV remote to play movies and TV shows.

Best Buy's Magnolia sale ends Oct. 20.