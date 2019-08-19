Disney Plus Streaming Service Devices Revealed and Amazon Is Frozen Out

If you're excited about the Disney+ streaming service, I hope you own streaming devices that don't bear Amazon's name.

Yes, Disney just released its list of supported platforms for the forthcoming Disney+ service, and the Fire TV Sticks and Cube and other devices are notably absent. The service is set to launch this November 12, though, so there is time for the two companies to make nice.

This is a slight disappointment, as a render of potential supported devices shown at a Disney investors event showed devices that clearly looked like they were from Amazon. The Nintendo Switch was another device visible in that graphic that isn't on the below list.

Disney+ Streaming Service Supported Device List

Roku boxes and sticks and TVs

Google Chromecast and Chromecast-enabled devices

iPhone, iPad, iPod touch

Android phones, Android TV

Apple TV (integrated with the TV app, available as in-app purchase)

Microsoft Xbox One

Sony PlayStation 4, Android-based Sony Smart TVs

Amazon device-loving households may also be upset to not see the Fire tablets in the above list. While Disney+ may work on Android tablets, they're not even mentioned in Disney's official list, which might mean that the iPad may be the only tablet that Disney+ works on.

Previously, Amazon and Google feuded over allowing the YouTube app onto the Fire TV platform, a scrap that ended this past April.