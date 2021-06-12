Denmark vs Finland live stream — how to watch Euro 2020 Group B game for free

Denmark vs Finland Euro 2020 time, date, channel The Denmark vs Finland Euro 2020 game starts today (Saturday, June 12) at 5 p.m. BST / 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m PT. In the U.S., it's available on ESPN. In the U.K., you can watch on BBC. Full channel details below.

The Denmark vs Finland live stream gives us our first look at Group B of Euro 2020, and it's something of a local derby.

The two Nordic nations go head-to-head at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen, and though Denmark may have home advantage and the more star-studded line-up, they won't be taking anything for granted.

After all, Finland are playing in the finals of a major football tournament for the first time ever — and as Iceland showed at the 2016 tournament, that can do funny things to the form book. Iceland reached the quarter-finals of that competition, and though Finland would be doing very well to emulate that, they'll certainly be hoping to qualify from the group.

And they could well do so; they finished second behind Italy in their Euro qualifying group, finishing above Greece and Bosnia-Herzegovina in the process. Plus, in Teemu Pukki they have a goalscorer capable of causing trouble for any defence.

That said, the Danes will still be clear favorites here. Christian Eriksen is a genuinely world-class creator, and an experienced defence led by Simon Kjaer and Kasper Schmeichel will be hard to break down. They're ranked No.10 in the world, and that doesn't flatter them.

With Belgium also lurking in Group B — they play Russia later today — both sides will see this as a must-win game. It all kicks off today (Saturday, June 12) at 5 p.m. BST (12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT), and you can watch it all live, for free, wherever you are.

Here's how to watch the Denmark vs Finland live stream at Euro 2020 for free — and if you want to see the full fixture list, groups, TV schedule and more, head to our main How to watch Euro 2020 page.

How to watch the Denmark vs Finland live stream for free

The Denmark vs Finland live stream is available on free-to-air television in the U.K., and that's good news wherever you happen to be.

That's because you can tune in to free U.K. coverage even if you're in another country, by using one of the best VPN services.

The Denmark vs Finland live stream, for instance, is available for free on BBC One and BBC iPlayer online — though you do need to have a valid TV licence to be able to watch.

How to watch the Denmark vs Finland live stream in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the U.S., soccer fans can watch the Denmark vs Finland live stream on ESPN. If you already get that channel as part of a cable package, then you'll also be able to stream games through the ESPN website. Either way, it starts at 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT.

If you've cut the cord, one alternative option is Sling TV: the Sling Orange package costs $35 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including ESPN. Plus, Sling is also offering a 30-day trial for the bargain price of $10 right now.

Or you could try Fubo.TV. This costs a little more, at $65 per month, but you get 117+ channels, including ESPN.

If you're usually based in the U.K. and have a valid TV licence, but you happen to be in the U.S. at the moment, you can watch the Denmark vs Finland live stream for free by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN to access BBC iPlayer.

How to watch the Denmark vs Finland live stream with a VPN

Don't worry if you're not at home and fear that you won't be able to watch the Denmark vs Finland live stream, because a VPN could offer the solution.

A VPN, or virtual private network, makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, enabling you to access the streaming services you usually use and pay for.

Our favorite VPN right now is ExpressVPN , which is fast, has great device compatibility and offers a 30-day money-back guarantee. Check out our full list of the best VPN services if you want to see some other options.

How to watch the Denmark vs Finland live stream in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the U.K., the Denmark vs Finland live stream will be available to watch for free on BBC One or BBC iPlayer. The game starts at 5 p.m. BST, although coverage will begin at 4.45 p.m. if you fancy taking in the build-up too.

But if you're not in the U.K. and have a valid U.K. TV licence, you can follow every Euro 2020 game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Denmark vs Finland live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In Canada, the Denmark vs Finland live stream will be shown in English on TSN and in French on TVS Sports. Cord cutters can sign up for TSN Direct for $7.99 (CAD) a day or $19.99 per month, and for TVA Sports Direct for $19.99 a month.

Canadians who aren't at home right now can still watch a Denmark vs Finland live stream on their usual services by using one of the best VPNs.

How to watch the Denmark vs Finland live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Optus Sport will be showing every Euro 2020 game in Australia, which means Aussies can watch the Denmark vs Finland live stream via its dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV.

Not currently in Australia? You can use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

Want more on Euro 2020? Check out our full How to watch Euro 2020 hub, for fixtures, TV listings, group guides and more.