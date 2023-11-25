Cyber Monday laptop deals 2023 — 21 best sales to shop now

Big Cyber Monday deals are popping up left and right, and these include impressive sales on the best laptops around.

The best Cyber Monday laptop deals that have caught our eye include a whopping $250 off the brand new M3 Pro MacBook Pro, a $400 off the RTX 4060-powered Asus ROG Zephyrus G14, and much, much more.

The sales range from some of the best MacBooks and workhorse machines to the best gaming laptops we've tested, now available at bargain prices. So read on for the best Cyber Monday laptop deals you can still get right now!

Cyber Monday laptop deals — Top picks

Chromebooks

Samsung Chromebook 4: was $224 now $156 @ Amazon

This Samsung Chromebook 4 has dropped to $170. This budget-friendly machine comes complete with an 11.6-inch display. This model has 4GB of RAM, a 32GB hard drive, 2 USB ports, gigabit Wi-Fi, and 12.5 hours of battery life. Perfect if you need a lightweight, functional machine for a low price.

Acer Chromebook Spin 311 11.6": was $289 now $230 @ Amazon

One of the more popular mid-range Chromebooks, Acer's Chromebook Spin 311 is on sale at Amazon. This convertible is rated for up to 10 hours of battery life. It also features a touchscreen, a necessity for laptops with its 360-degree hinge.

HP Chromebook 14: was $339 now $230 @ Amazon

The HP Chromebook 14 has a 14-inch full HD (1920 x 1080) display, an Intel Celeron Processor, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of eMMC storage. The notebook also has a 720p webcam and an estimated 12 hours of battery life.

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook: was $499 now $379 @ Best Buy

This Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook is a little more expensive than some of the picks above, but it comes with additional power thanks to an Intel i3 processor, Intel UHD Graphics and 8GB of RAM. It also packs a 128GB SSD, and can be flipped into a tablet-style device.

Windows

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Plus: was $929 now $599 @ Best Buy

Keyboard Included! This 2-in-1 device can function as both a laptop and a tablet. It packs an Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD for storage. It's great for working on the go, and can even run a few simple games. This deal comes with the essential type cover included, but if you want an S-Pen you'll need to buy that separately.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (RTX 4060): was $1,599 now $1,199 @ Best Buy

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is the best gaming laptop you can buy. This config sports a 14-inch 2560 x 1440 QHD 165Hz display, AMD Ryzen 9 7000 Series CPU, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and an RTX 4060 GPU. In our Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 review, we said the Editor's Choice laptop delivers great performance, incredible battery life (11 hours and 32 minutes), and unbeatable portability.

HP Pavilion 15 Laptop: was $949 now $814 @ Amazon

The HP Pavilion 15 laptop is an excellent machine for working and everyday tasks. It packs an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. It's also great for watching videos and streaming thanks to its Full HD IPS micro-edge display. Plus, it sports a solid eight hours of battery life and can be charged to 50% within just 45 minutes.

ASUS TUF A16: was $1,099 now $749 @ Best Buy

This Asus laptop is a solid first gaming laptop for newcomers to PC gaming. It's not the most powerful model on this list but comes with an AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS CPU, Radeon RX7600S V8G GPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. It's also got a 16-inch display with a 165Hz refresh rate. Don't expect to play the latest games at high settings, but it's a smart pick for more moderate gaming needs.

Acer Nitro 5: was $949 now $679 @ Best Buy

This entry-level Acer gaming laptop has dropped to $769 in Best Buy's early Black Friday deals. It's 15.6-inch FHD display with 144Hz refresh rate is very solid, and it comes with an Intel Core i5-12450H processor paired with a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics cards. It's also got 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD for storage. It's far from the most powerful laptop around but it's a good pick if you're shopping on tighter budget.

HP Omen 16: was $1,399 now $999 @ Best Buy

This HP Omen 16 gaming laptop has been sliced a massive $400 off at Best Buy. You're getting plenty of bang for your buck here with a 16.1-inch 144Hz display, Intel Core i7 CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. Its design is also pleasantly simplistic which makes it an ideal option if you're looking for a gaming laptop that can also double as a work device.

Galaxy Book 3 360: was $1,549 now $999 @ Best Buy

The Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 is a capable 2-in-1 convertible laptop with a commanding price tag. However, this early Black Friday deal knocks it down to a more affordable price point. The config on sale comes with a 15.6-inch 1920 x 1080 AMOLED touch display, Core i7-1360P CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. This 2-in-1 is S Pen compatible. (Pen not included).

Dell XPS 15: was $1,999 now $1,499 @ Dell

We named the Dell XPS 15 one of the best laptops you can buy. It's svelte and powerful enough for day-to-day work, with thin bezels that help the display shine. It's also packed to the gills with raw horsepower. The config on sale features a 15.6-inch 1920 x 1200 LCD, Intel Core i7-13700H CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and a Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU. This early Black Friday deal is one of the biggest discounts we've seen for this machine.

Alienware m18: was $2,499 now $1,849 @ Dell

Currently $650 off, this beast of an Alienware packs real grunt under the hood. While the outlay is significant, I love the specs this particular config of the Alienware m18 boasts. An impressive 12-core AMD Ryzen 9 7845HX is paired with an Nvidia RTX 4070, which is quite the knockout combo components-wise for a gaming laptop. It also boasts 32GB of DDR5 RAM, 1TB of NVMe SSD storage and a mighty 18-inch FHD screen (1920 x 1200) that can reach a ludicrous 480Hz with a response time of 3ms. If you're into competitive shooters, the m18 is a brilliant choice for your next gaming laptop.

Alienware m16 (RTX 4090): was $2,999 now $2,599 @ Dell

This Alienware m16 includes an AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 GPU, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. While still pricey, this premium gaming laptop is worth every cent given its powerful specs and overall sleek design. This is a deal you don't want to miss out on.

MacBooks

M3 Pro MacBook Pro (14-inch): was $1,999 now $1,749 @ B&H

Going for the middle of the range bags you a $200 price cut, the additional Thunderbolt 4 port, M3 Pro power (to really turbocharge that graphics performance),18GB of RAM, 1TB of SSD storage and the choice of that gorgeous Space Black finish.

14-inch MacBook Pro (M3): was $1,599 now $1,449 @ Best Buy

Editor's Choice! The new standard M3 MacBook Pro is up to 60% faster than the 13-inch MacBook Pro (M1) in key tasks like Final Cut Pro. If you upgrade to the M3 Pro or M3 Pro Max chipset, you get to snag this laptop in a stunning new Space Black finish with 18GB or 36GB of RAM, respectively. The base model features a 14.2-inch 3024 x 1964 Retina display, Apple M3 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.

MacBook Air 13.3" (M1/256GB): was $999 now $749 @ Amazon

The MacBook Air offers fantastic performance thanks to its Apple Silicon. The M1 CPU also helped it reach over 14 hours on our battery test. It features a 13.3-inch Retina display, Apple M1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. It's no longer Apple's latest laptop, but it's still amazing value.

M3 Pro MacBook Pro (16-inch): was $2,499 now $2,299 @ Amazon

Want a little extra screen real estate? The 16-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pro gives you just that. Alongside that, the core count of that M3 Pro goes up to a 12-core CPU and 18-core GPU, and you can appreciate that Liquid Retina XDR display all the more with a bigger canvas.

M3 Max MacBook Pro (14-inch): was $3,199 now $2,999 @ Amazon

We have reviewed the 16-inch version of the M3 Max MacBook Pro , and for all the love we have for it, this 14-inch model is more than worth the $200 price cut. This is a serious monster for creative professionals on-the-go — sporting an M3 Max chip with 14-core CPU and 30-core GPU, 36GB of RAM and a spacious 1TB SSD.

MacBook Air 13" (M2/256GB): was $1,199 now $949 @ Best Buy

Lowest Price! The latest MacBook Air M2 boasts a load of new features. It includes a larger 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display (2560 x 1664), Apple's new M2 w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime camera, four-speaker system with Spatial Audio and MagSafe charging. In our MacBook Air M2 review, we called the Editor's Choice laptop an unbeatable combo of performance, design, and battery life. It's now at its lowest price ever.

