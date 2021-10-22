Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United live stream — how to watch Premier League 21/22 game online

The Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United live stream will see the Vieira revolution continue to build steam at Selhurst Park as the Eagles come up against a Newcastle United side still to win a game this season.

► Time 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock (requires Premium or Premium Plus subscription)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Crystal Palace may sit 14th in the table, having claimed only a single victory, but that doesn't really tell the story of their season. Under new manager Patrick Vieira the team has put together a string of impressive performances, including a 3-0 demolition of Tottenham Hotspur.

The South London side were desperately unlucky not to claim all three points last weekend against Arsenal. The Gunners equalized in the 95th minute, but Palace fans can take comfort in the battling performance of their side. There is a strong possibility that Palace really kick on from here and go on to make a genuine challenge for a top 10 finish this season.

Palace also managed to claim a point away at Arsenal even with talisman winger Wilfred Zaha sidelined. He could be set to return against Newcastle United, along with midfielder Eberechi Eze — who's yet to feature after suffering an Achilles injury at the tail end of last season. Eze notched up six assists in 20/21, so his potential return will certainly boost the side.

Not that Palace have been missing a midfield dynamo in his absence. Loanee Connor Gallagher, who arrived from Chelsea in the summer, has been electric for the club so far. Fellow new signing Odsonne Edouard also has impressed, scoring three goals in just five appearances. There were concerns that Palace's glut of new signings could struggle to gel, but Vieira appears to have the team playing in harmony.

Harmony is definitely not a word you could use to describe the situation at Newcastle United. This week the club relieved head coach Steve Bruce of his position — a move that seemed inevitable, as he was unpopular with the fans pretty much since day one, and the club's current form is shocking.

While the fanbase is still riding high on the confirmation of the club's takeover by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund over the international break, on the pitch things are looking pretty bleak. Newcastle are yet to win a game this season and are in serious danger of being cut adrift in the relegation zone.

A new manager won't be installed in time for this fixture, so assistant coach Graeme Jones will lead the team against Crystal Palace. If Newcastle are to survive this season, they desperately need to start stringing together results, but it's likely that competing with this vibrant Crystal Palace side is beyond them.

Can Crystal Palace finally get the result their recent performances have deserved? Find out by watching the Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United live stream wherever you are. And for the rest of the season, be sure to keep checking our full how to watch Premier League 21/22 hub.

How to watch the Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United live stream wherever you are

The Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

ExpressVPN Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to NBC, Peacock or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($4.99/month) or Premium Plus ($9.99/month, which also gets rid of ads.

The game starts at 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT.

The game starts at 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT.

If you're outside of the U.S. but still have the right Peacock subscription, you can watch the Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Peacock shows selected Premier League 21/22 live streams and also has huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.

How to watch the Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United live stream on DAZN.

What's more, DAZN offers new customers a 30-day free-trial period, with the service then costing $20 CAD per month thereafter, or $150 CAD for the year. DAZN, if you're unfamiliar, has apps on every single streaming platform there is.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United live stream in the UK

Unfortunately, there's no Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United live stream in the UK; only 200 games of the Premier League 21/22 season's 380 games are showing on Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime, and this match is not one of them.

If, however, you're an American or Canadian (or from any other country with a legitimate live stream service for Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United) and are only in the U.K. temporarily, you can still watch services from your home country. All you'll need is one of the best VPN services, like ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV — plus it costs a very reasonable $14.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $139 AUD/year, but a current offer knocks that back to a bargain $99 AUD.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United live stream via Spark Sport, which costs $24.99 NZD per month. Bear in mind, though, that there's currently a seven-day free trial so you can check it out for the start of the season and see how you like it.

Spark is available via web browsers plus loads of streaming devices including Chromecast and Apple TV, so there's no shortage of ways to watch it.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.