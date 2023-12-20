Crystal Palace vs Brighton live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

The Christmas football is really gathering pace as Crystal Palace welcome Brighton to Selhurst Park. The A23 Derby, based on a 50-year-old rivalry, is always hotly contested, so this should be a great winter warmer — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

► Time: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 pm. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 7 a.m. AEDT (Dec. 22)

• U.S. — USA via Sling TV / FuboTV

• U.K. — Sky Sports

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Roy Hodgson’s men put in a stalwart display against Man City at the weekend, grabbing a last gasp, but well deserved, draw. In Michael Olise, they have a real attacking threat and they will have been buoyed by the return of the equally exciting Eberechi Eze. Both can trouble a vulnerable Brighton defence that is yet to keep a clean sheet this Premier League season.

The Seagulls do have plenty of attacking options, although they haven’t exactly been at their free-flowing best recently. Evan Ferguson is struggling to build on his early form but Kaoru Mitoma’s pace and directness means he will challenge the Palace defence. Their last run out was a toothless affair, though, and they will need to improve.

Cheick Doucoure and Jesurun Rak-Sakyi will not be available to Hodgson, through injury. Tariq Lamptey and Adam Webster remain out for the visitors.

It's Eagles versus Seagulls, and it’s likely to be a feisty festive affair. Which will be the bird the gets stuffed and served? Plus, make sure you don’t miss any of the EPL action by checking out how to watch Premier League live streams.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Brighton live streams wherever you are

The Crystal Palace vs Brighton live stream will be shown on many different channels around the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long-term.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Brighton live stream in the U.S.

Viewers in the U.S. can watch the Crystal Palace vs Brighton live stream on USA Network, which is available with most cable TV packages.

For cord-cutters, one option is Sling TV. The Sling Blue package is priced from $40 per month and it comes with more than 30 channels including USA. New users often get a discount on their first month.

Or you could go for Fubo. Its Pro Plan costs $75 per month but gives you 121 channels, including USA, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy. USA is also in YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV and DirecTV Stream.

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch the Crystal Palace vs Brighton live stream by using a VPN.

Sling TV offers two packages, both of which start from $40 a month. The Sling Blue plan comes with 30-plus channels, including NBC, USA and NBCSN. New users often get 50% off their first month.

Fubo has all of the major networks, including USA. Who needs cable, eh? New subscribers get a 7-day free trial so there's no need to pay up front. And if you're quick, you might also score an extra $20 off your first two months.

How to watch the Crystal Palace vs Brighton live stream in the U.K.

Sky Sports has the Crystal Palace vs Brighton live stream in the U.K., so if you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £15/month to add those channels. The game will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, so long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

Sky Glass is another option. This gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar, and without the need for a dish. Prices start at £14/month for the TV, plus a Sky sub on top of that.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider Sports Membership from the Now streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £11.98 or month-long access for £34.99. And right now there's a special offer where if you commit to a year, you pay the equivalent of £26 a month.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the Crystal Palace vs Brighton live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Crystal Palace vs Brighton live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Crystal Palace vs Brighton live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Essentials plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia plus 29 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs CAN$24.99 per month, but you can save up to 26% by purchasing an annual plan.

The Premium plan, priced at $39.99 per month, includes Premier League matches in 4K, as well as 20 entertainment channels.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Crystal Palace vs Brighton live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Crystal Palace vs Brighton live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Crystal Palace vs Brighton live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Crystal Palace vs Brighton live stream via Sky Sport. This costs $63.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $24.99/week, $44.99/month or $449.99/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.