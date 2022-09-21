Cowboys vs Giants live stream: How to watch Monday Night Football online

The Cowboys vs Giants live stream has (1-1) Dallas taking on (2-0) New York in an NFC East primetime showdown! The Cowboys took both matchups against the Giants last season and are hoping to maintain that norm in this NFL live stream.

Cowboys vs Giants live stream channel, start time The Cowboys vs Giants live stream is Monday (Sept. 26th).

• Time — 8:15 p.m. ET / 5:15 p.m. PT / 1.15 a.m. GMT

• U.S. — Watch on ESPN and ABC via Sling (opens in new tab) or Fubo.TV (opens in new tab) or NFL Plus (opens in new tab)

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports NFL (opens in new tab)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free (opens in new tab)

Cowboys are (1-0) without Dak Prescott under center as Dallas' franchise quarterback is out with a thumb injury. Last week, against the defending AFC Champion Bengals, quarterback Cooper Rush stepped up in Prescott’s absence. The five-year back up completed 19-of-his-31 pass attempts for 235 yards and a touchdown as Dallas beat Cincinnati, 20-17.

While Rush came up huge in the win, so did Dallas’ defense. Micah Parsons is now leading the NFL in sacks after coming up with two in each of his first two games. Last week, the Cowboys brought down Joe Burrow six times in the win. Four-year veteran defensive end Dorance Armstrong also put Burrow in his book twice last week.

The Giants are looking to stay perfect in the Brian Daboll era after starting their season with two close wins. They beat the Titans 21-20 in week one, then just edged the Panthers 19-16 last week in their home opener.

After he was hired to replace Joe Judge after two seasons with the Giants, Daboll left his job as offensive coordinator of the Bills to take on the head coaching job with the G-Men. Some players are taking a liking to the new atmosphere. “You come in [the locker room] and [Daboll’s] rapping to Biggie. It’s great” star running back Saquon Barkley told the media after Sunday’s win.

Aside from liking his head coach’s rap skills, Barkley seems to be back to form after suffering an ankle injury last season and an ACL tear in 2020. The now 25-year-old out of Penn State has played just one full season in the NFL thanks to injuries, but is now leading the NFL with 236 rushing yards.

According to the Action Network the Giants are a 2.5-point favorite.

How to watch the Cowboys vs Giants live stream from anywhere

NFL streaming tip:

If you're away from home and can't watch the Cowboys vs Giants live stream, you can still see the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

Cowboys vs Giants live streams in the US

In the U.S., Cowboys vs Giants live stream is going to be broadcast on ESPN and ABC, which is available with most cable packages and on two of our favorite streaming services fuboTV and Sling TV .

If you have one of the best antennas, you can pull a local ABC network feed out of the sky for free.

The game starts at 8:15 p.m. ET / 4:15 p.m. PT, Monday (Sept. 26).

If FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network have typically been enough to get you all the football you need, you could get this game with Sling TV (which doesn't include CBS, and RedZone is available with the Sports Extra add on). You can get your local CBS NFL games via Paramount Plus, if you want.

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $50 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $70 per month.

Oh, and if you're OK with just watching the Cowboys vs Giants live stream on mobile devices (phones and tablets), it's also available on the $4.99 per month NFL Plus.

(opens in new tab) Fubo.TV (opens in new tab): One of the best streaming services with FOX, and the top pick for watching all of the 2022 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab) so you don't need to pay up front.

(opens in new tab) If you can stand to miss CBS games, Sling TV (opens in new tab) provides a middle ground. The $50 per month Sling Orange + Blue package has ESPN for this game, as well as local FOX and NBC affiliates. Your first month is 50% off!

Cowboys vs Giants live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond can watch Cowboys vs Giants on Sky Sports (opens in new tab), the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The Cowboys vs Giants live stream starts at 1.15 a.m. BST Tuesday morning on Sky Sports Arena.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

Cowboys vs Giants live stream in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN (opens in new tab) to watch Cowboys vs Giants live stream in Canada.

Cowboys vs Giants live streams in Australia

Aussies will find the Cowboys vs Giants on ESPN via either Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) or Foxtel (opens in new tab).

Kayo starts at $25 per month (opens in new tab) with the Kayo One Package offers a 7-day free trial to kick the tires.