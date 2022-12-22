Commanders vs 49ers live stream: How to watch NFL week 16 online

The Commanders vs 49ers live stream will see if the Commanders can bounce back after a tough loss to the Giants and help solidify their playoff chance. Taylor Heinicke has yet to lose back-to-back games as Washington’s starter this season and he’ll look fend off Nick Bosa in this NFL live stream.

Commanders vs 49ers channel, start time The Commanders vs 49ers live stream airs Saturday (Dec. 24).

• Time — 4:05 p.m. ET / 1:05 p.m. PT / 8.05 p.m. GMT / 7:05 a.m. AEDT

• U.S. — Watch on CBS via Fubo.TV (opens in new tab) or Paramount Plus (opens in new tab)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free (opens in new tab)

Does it even matter who the Niners’ quarterback is anymore? They. Just. Keep. Winning! Brock Purdy is San Francisco’s third starting quarterback this season and second to have a winning streak. The last pick in the most recent NFL draft, threw for 217 yards and two touchdowns as the Niners beat the Seahawks last week, 21-13. After Jimmy Garappolo went down in the first quarter of their Week 13 matchup with the Dolphins, Purdy has helped the Niners to 3 straight wins as the team has won seven-straight overall. Purdy has thrown six touchdowns and just one interception over the last three weeks while averaging a 113 passer rating.

While Purdy has been holding down the fort offensively, Nick Bosa has been the driving force behind San Francisco’s top ranked defense. The 49ers allow the fewest points (15 ppg) and yards-per-game (286.1ypg) in the NFL while Bosa leads the league with 15.5 sacks.

The Commanders (7-6-1) currently own the 7th and final playoff spot in the NFC and will try to bounce back from last week’s 20-12 loss to their NFC East rival New York Giants. The loss didn’t knock Washington out of contention, but it did cut their wiggle room significantly. Now they are just barely ahead of the (7-7) Seahawks and Lions. Even the Packers are a threat after improving to (6-8) with Monday night’s win over the Rams.

Last Sunday’s loss to the Giants ended a great run for Taylor Heinicke and the Commanders. It was their first loss in five games and just their second loss over their last night.

The Action Network (opens in new tab) has the 49ers as big 7-point road favorites against the Commanders.

How to watch Commanders vs 49ers live stream from anywhere

(opens in new tab) We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.

NFL streaming tip:

If you're away from home and can't watch Commanders vs 49ers you can still see the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan (opens in new tab)

Commanders vs 49ers live streams in the US

In the U.S., the Commanders vs 49ers live stream is going to be broadcast on CBS, which is available with most cable packages and on one of our favorite streaming services: fuboTV .

The game starts at 4:05 p.m. ET / 1:05 p.m. PT Saturday (Dec. 24)

If FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network have typically been enough to get you all the football you need, you could rely on Sling (which doesn't include CBS, and RedZone is available with the Sports Extra add on). You can get your local CBS NFL games via Paramount Plus, if you want.

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $55 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $70 per month.

Oh, and if you're OK with just watching the Commanders vs 49ers live stream on mobile devices (phones and tablets), it's also available on the $4.99 per month NFL Plus.

(opens in new tab) Fubo.TV (opens in new tab): One of the best streaming services with FOX, and the top pick for watching all of the 2022 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab) so you don't need to pay up front.

(opens in new tab) Paramount Plus (opens in new tab) combines what used to be CBS All Access with even more content from the deep ViacomCBS vault. Get access to Survivor and Big Brother episodes, as well as originals like Star Trek: Picard and The Good Fight. And more great stuff is on the way, including Frasier and Criminal Minds revivals.

NFL Sunday Ticket: This game is included in NFL Sunday Ticket (opens in new tab). Check out our How to get NFL Sunday Ticket without DirecTV guide for more details.

Commanders vs 49ers live streams for free

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live for free if — and only if — your local CBS affiliate is showing 49ers vs Commanders.

49ers vs Commanders live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond canNOT watch 49ers vs Commanders on Sky Sports (opens in new tab), the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The Commanders vs 49ers live stream starts at 9.05 p.m. GMT Saturday.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

Commanders vs 49ers live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN (opens in new tab) to watch 49ers vs Commanders live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games.

Commanders vs 49ers live streams in Australia

Aussies will find the 49ers vs Commanders live stream on ESPN or Seven, via either Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) or Foxtel (opens in new tab).

Kayo starts at $25 per month (opens in new tab) with the Kayo One Package offers a 7-day free trial to kick the tires.