Chiefs vs Vikings live stream: How to watch NFL Week 5 Online

After dropping their first game of the season in a 21-20 nail-biter of a loss to the Lions, the Chiefs have once again jumped out to be one of the top teams in the league. They have rattled off three-straight wins including a 41-10 blowout of the Bears and last week’s little too close for comfort, 23-20 win over the Jets.

In that win at the meadowlands, Patrick Mahomes threw for a season-low 203 yards and two interceptions, marking his first multi-pick game since week 13 of last year.

We have seen a slightly different style from Mahomes this season as he's relied more on his running ability and is on pace to shatter his personal best for rushing yards in a season. He managed to take the Jets for 51 yards on the ground including a 25-yard run on a 3rd-and-23 in the fourth quarter that helped seal the win.

Chiefs’ tight end, Travis Kelce has been grabbing headlines for his off-the-field relationship with pop icon Taylor Swift, while this year his relationship with Mahomes is off to a slow start. He missed the Chief’s opener with a hyper-extended knee and has struggled to find a rhythm with his quarterback. Kelce is on pace for career lows in receiving yards and yards-per-catch, averaging just 9.1 YPC. In each of his previous nine seasons, Kelce has never averaged less than 12.2 yards a reception.

The Vikings may be just what Mahomes, Kelce and the rest of the Chiefs’ passing game needs.

Minnesota’s defense is the third-worst passing defense in the league, allowing opposing quarterbacks a passer rating of 111.1 on the year and they have allowed the second-highest completion percentage (76.6%).

Offensively Kirk Cousins has the benefit of throwing to the league’s best wide receiver in Justin Jefferson who has reeled in 543 yards through the air, putting him on an incredible pace to be the NFL’s first-ever 2,000-yard receiver.

The biggest problem for Cousins and company is the turnover battle. Minnesota has given the ball away an NFL-leading 11 times this year with Cousins throwing four interceptions and charged with a fumble lost.

Draft Kings has the Chiefs as 3.5-point road favorites against the Vikings. The over/under is 52.5

In the U.S., the Chiefs vs Vikings game is going to be broadcast on CBS. The game starts Sunday, Oct. 8 at 4:25 p.m. ET / 1:25 p.m. PT.

The game starts Sunday, Oct. 8 at 4:25 p.m. ET / 1:25 p.m. PT.

If you've already cut the cord, our recommendation to watch the game is Fubo. Built for all things sports, Fubo has all the broadcast channels, plus ESPN and NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

You can get your local CBS NFL games via Paramount Plus, which starts at $5.99 per month and offers a NFL on CBS live feed. If you want to stream your local CBS channel, you'll need to upgrade to Paramount Plus with Showtime at $11.99/month.

Another option is to sign up for NFL Sunday Ticket, which is being offered through YouTube TV. Sunday Ticket costs $399 for the season, plus the price of a YouTube TV subscription, which starts at $65 per month. This allows you to watch every single regular-season NFL game. However, you can also sign up for an NFL Sunday Ticket free trial for seven days to try out the service.

Fubo : One of the best streaming services with FOX, and the top pick for watching 2023/24 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right networks and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay upfront.

Paramount Plus has a massive library culled from the deep ViacomCBS vault. Get access to live sports, including NFL games, as well as top shows like Survivor, Ghosts and Yellowstone spinoff 1923.

Fans of American football across the pond cannot watch Chiefs vs Vikings on Sky Sports, which is showing more than 100 live games this NFL season. Instead, the game is being live-streamed on the NFL Game Pass service.

Instead, the game is being live-streamed on the NFL Game Pass service, which offers the most comprehensive NFL streaming package available – it's priced at £151 for the full season, billed as four monthly installments of £37.75.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Chiefs vs Vikings live streams in Canada.

DAZN is trying to get GamePass rights, but that has not been announced yet.

Aussies will find NFL live streams via Kayo Sports or Foxtel.

Kayo starts at AU$25 per month with the Kayo One Package offering a 7-day free trial (available until September 25) to kick the tires.

Alternatively, those living in Australia can also access DAZN's NFL Game Pass service, which offers the most comprehensive NFL streaming package available – it's priced at AU$280 for the full season, billed as four monthly installments of AU$70.