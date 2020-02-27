Cheap MacBook Pro deals come to the U.K.

The Apple Store has never been our go-to vendor for cheap MacBook Pro deals, but that's rapidly changing. This week the Apple Store started selling refurb 16-inch MacBook Pros with discounts that take up to £360 off the laptop's full price.

After discount, you can get a refurbished 16-inch MacBook Pro for £2,039. (You'll find this deal on "page 3" of the MacBook Pro section). That's £360 off and the cheapest price we've ever seen for Apple's premium laptop. By comparison, the cheapest 16-inch MacBook Pro deal at Amazon has been £2,159. So the Apple Store is undercutting Amazon's best price by £120.

Apple MacBook Pro 16" (2019): was £2,399 now £2,039 @ Apple

The Editor's Choice 16-inch MacBook Pro packs a Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512TB SSD, and a Radeon Pro 5300M GPU. It also boasts a new redesigned Magic Keyboard. The Apple Store takes £360 off this refurb model, making it the cheapest 16-inch MacBook Pro deal we've ever seen. View Deal

If the thought of owning a "used" MacBook Pro makes you queasy, it shouldn't. Apple gives its refurb devices a complete overhaul checking for damages, cosmetic blemishes, and other imperfections. More importantly, Apple is one of the few manufacturers that backs its refurbished products with a one-year Apple warranty. That's the same warranty that comes with Apple's new devices.

Moreover, not all refurb devices have been used. Many times, refurb MacBook Pros are laptops that have been purchased and returned without ever being used. (Many times they were returned out of buyer's remorse or simply because the wrong configuration was purchased).

At the time of this writing, only two refurb 16-inch MacBook Pro laptops are available at the Apple Store. However, both are cheaper than any Amazon deal we could spot.