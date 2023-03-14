What is ChatGPT-4?

ChatGPT is already an impressive tool if you know how to use it, but it will soon receive a significant upgrade with the launch of GPT-4. It was ChatGPT 3 that saw the chatbot become uber popular and even integrated into Bing so its successor has a lot to live up to.

OpenAI has been publicly working on GPT-4 for two years and in that time rumors have been rife and official details scarce. But now with one German Microsoft exec seemingly letting slip it will release next week, the industry chatter has gone into overdrive.

Going straight to the source like any good journalist, I asked Bing with ChatGPT for an explanation and it came back with: “GPT-4 stands for Generative Pre-trained Transformer 4. It is an artificial intelligence system that can create human-like text. It is a new language model being created by OpenAI that can generate text that is similar to human speech. It will advance the technology used by ChatGPT, which is based on ChatGPT 3.52."

What is GPT 4?

As the AI explained, GPT stands for Generative Pre-trained Transformer. This neural network uses machine learning to interpret data and generate responses.

GPT-3 features over 175 billion parameters for the AI to consider when responding to a prompt, and still answers in seconds. It is commonly expected that GPT-4 will add to this number, resulting in a more accurate and focused response. This is particularly relevant for Bing chat, which currently utilizes an updated GPT-3.5 model, as search engines need to be as accurate with information as possible.

What's different about GPT-4?

Microsoft has made clear its ambitions to create a multimodal AI and as well as the confirmed Visual ChatGPT tool that allows users to upload, edit and generate images on ChatGPT, one of the biggest rumors around GPT-4 is the potential to create AI videos from text.

Nothing has been confirmed but considering both Meta and Google’s AI systems have this feature already (although not available to the general public) it seems more than likely to arrive with GPT-4.

The latest iteration of the model has also been rumored to have improved conversational abilities and sound more human. Some have even mooted that it will be the first AI to pass the Turing test after a cryptic tweet by OpenAI CEO and Co-Founder Sam Altman.

Despite these sizeable differences, employees at ChatGPT are not claiming the move to GPT-4 will change the way we see the world. In an interview with Strictly VC (opens in new tab), Sam Altman addressed the hype, claiming “People are begging to be disappointed, and they will be."

How to access GPT-4

At the time of writing, there is no way for those outside OpenAI and Microsoft to access GPT-4. It is expected to be added at some point this week to Bing and surely onto OpenAI’s own ChatGPT tool shortly after.

With the release of the ChatGPT API earlier this year, the chatbot is spreading to an increasing number of apps as well as the likes of smartwatches, so GPT 4 could soon be available in multiple forms.



There is also no confirmation one way or another whether GPT 4 access will be free of charge. As it stands ChatGPT features both a free and a $20-a-month paid subscription version called ChatGPT Plus. For their money Plus subscribers get guaranteed access, even during peak times, as well as faster response speeds and first-priority access to new features.