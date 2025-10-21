<figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="71974c9d-1d15-4224-9bf7-a21acfd9f607"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:1212px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:50.33%;"><img id="JEhzECMBExNDtwqkmbbjde" name="ChatGPT Agent" alt="OpenAI ChatGPT Agent" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/JEhzECMBExNDtwqkmbbjde.png" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="1212" height="610" attribution="" endorsement="" class=""></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: OpenAI)</span></figcaption></figure><p id="1d14226a-292f-40a2-940b-2cc04d0fb81a" class="paywall" aria-hidden="true">An OpenAI browser has been rumoured for a long time. We<a data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="https://www.tomsguide.com/ai/openai-set-to-launch-new-browser-very-soon-to-compete-with-google-chrome-heres-what-we-know"> <u>reported on it</u></a> back in early July when Reuters reported that it could be here in a few weeks.</p><p class="paywall" aria-hidden="true">Obviously, that timeline has changed quite drastically, but OpenAI is well-known for its delays. While it isn't 100% confirmed that this event will be the browser, it would make sense.</p><p class="paywall" aria-hidden="true">It wasn't long ago that<a data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="https://www.tomsguide.com/ai/chatgpt-agent-supercharges-ai-to-carry-out-tasks-heres-how-openais-new-agent-works"> <u>ChatGPT Agent</u></a> was announced. This would be an important function in an AI browser, allowing the AI model to complete commands on your behalf. For example, ChatGPT Agent can perform a variety of web searches on your behalf, sort your emails, or even cancel your subscriptions.</p><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 100px;"></div><p class="paywall" aria-hidden="true">Unlike traditional browsers, AI alternatives take on more of the grunt work for you, while showing both its thinking and asking for you to confirm you are happy before it completes big commitments like making a purchase.</p>