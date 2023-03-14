ChatGPT-4 live blog — all the new features as they’re announced

OpenAI is preparing to update its popular AI chatbot ChatGPT with its new GPT-4 language model though only paid ChatGPT Plus users will have access to it at first.

This will give ChatGPT all kinds of new features including the ability to upload, edit and generate images on ChatGPT, though the standout feature is rumored to be the ability to create AI videos just from text.

To show off its latest AI language model in action, OpenAI is having a developer livestream (embedded below) in which the company’s president and co-founder Greg Brockman will demonstrate some of the capabilities as well as the limitations of GPT-4.

At Tom’s Guide we’ll be watching the livestream ourselves and we’ll have all the latest updates detailed here as they happen.

ChatGPT-4: Biggest new features

Processes 8x the words of ChatGPT: According to OpenAI, the GPT-4 model can respond using up to 25,000 words, rather than the 3,000-word limit for the free version of ChatGPT. This allows the chatbot to provide greater context in its responses.



Handles text and images: Unlike the current version of ChatGPT, GPT-4 can process image inputs as well as the text inputs ChatGPT can currently handle.



The new Bing with ChatGPT: GPT-4 is already being used in the new Bing with ChatGPT.



Availability rolling out soon: GPT-4 will be made available to ChatGPT Plus users and developers using the ChatGPT API.