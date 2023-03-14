Live
ChatGPT-4 live blog — all the new features as they’re announced
The next iteration of GPT is here
OpenAI is preparing to update its popular AI chatbot ChatGPT with its new GPT-4 language model though only paid ChatGPT Plus users will have access to it at first.
This will give ChatGPT all kinds of new features including the ability to upload, edit and generate images on ChatGPT, though the standout feature is rumored to be the ability to create AI videos just from text.
To show off its latest AI language model in action, OpenAI is having a developer livestream (embedded below) in which the company’s president and co-founder Greg Brockman will demonstrate some of the capabilities as well as the limitations of GPT-4.
At Tom’s Guide we’ll be watching the livestream ourselves and we’ll have all the latest updates detailed here as they happen.
ChatGPT-4: Biggest new features
Processes 8x the words of ChatGPT: According to OpenAI, the GPT-4 model can respond using up to 25,000 words, rather than the 3,000-word limit for the free version of ChatGPT. This allows the chatbot to provide greater context in its responses.
Handles text and images: Unlike the current version of ChatGPT, GPT-4 can process image inputs as well as the text inputs ChatGPT can currently handle.
The new Bing with ChatGPT: GPT-4 is already being used in the new Bing with ChatGPT.
Availability rolling out soon: GPT-4 will be made available to ChatGPT Plus users and developers using the ChatGPT API.
And that is it for the GPT-4 developer livestream. While we didn't get to see some of the consumer facing features that we would have liked, it was a developer-focused livestream and so we aren't terribly surprised. Still, there were definitely some highlights, such as building a website from a handwritten drawing, and getting to see the multimodal capabilities in action was exciting. Hopefully, more will be revealed in the near future.
And now we get GPT doing taxes. While GPT is not a tax professional, it would be cool to see GPT-4 or a subsequent model turned into a tax tool that allows people to circumnavigate the tax preparation industry and handle even the most complicated returns themselves.
Okay, this is seriously cool. Using the Discord bot created in the GPT-4 Playground, OpenAI was able to take a photo of a handwritten website (see photo) mock-up and turn it into a working website with some new content generated for the website. While OpenAI says this tool is very much still in development, that could be a massive boost for those hoping to build a website without having the expertise to code on without GPT's help.
Next up: building with GPT-4. In this demo, OpenAI is using GPT-4 to build a Discord bot. OpenAI claims that GPT-3.5 could not handle this task at all, especially as the bot is being asked to handle both text and image inputs. GPT-4's multimodal capabilities allow developers to even use images.
While the bot couldn't handle the image input instantly, and it's still not without bugs, it was able to recognize the image provided on Discord and provide context from the image. Definitely, something that the current free ChatGPT cannot do.
First, we are focusing on the Chat Completions Playground feature that is part of the API kit that developers have access to. This allows developers to train and steer the GPT model towards the developers goals.
In this demo, GPT-3.5, which powers the free research preview of ChatGPT attempts to summarize the blog post that the developer input into the model, but doesn't really succeed, whereas GPT-4 handles the text no problem. While this is definitely a developer-facing feature, it is cool to see the improved functionality of OpenAI's new model.
And we are off! Greg Brockman is here to discuss the new GPT-4 model. You can go to OpenAI's Discord (opens in new tab) to submit a question.
OpenAI isn't the only company to make a big AI announcement today. Earlier, Google announced its latest AI tools, including new generative AI functionality to Google Docs and Gmail.
We are now just under 30 minutes away from the OpenAI GPT-4 Developer Livestream, which you can view over at OpenAI's YouTube (opens in new tab) channel.
OpenAI already announced the new GPT-4 model in a product announcement on its website today and the initial promises sound impressive. OpenAI claims that GPT-4 can "take in and generate up to 25,000 words of text." That's significantly more than the 3,000 words that ChatGPT can handle. But the real upgrade is GPT-4's multimodal capabilities, allowing the chatbot AI to handle images as well as text. Based on a Microsoft press event earlier this week, it is expected that video processing capabilities will eventually follow suit.
