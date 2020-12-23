Cast your vote in the Future Tech Awards’ Reader’s Choice

The past year has been a wild ride for many reasons, but 2020 has been pretty great for tech. And with 2020 drawing to a close, it's a great time to stop and take a look back at what really dazzled us. That’s the focus of the Future Tech Awards, and we want you to be a part of it. While we’re letting you know what tech we loved, we also want to know which products caught your attention and which ones you think deserve recognition as the best of 2020.

The Future Tech Awards will take a look at the very best in tech from multiple angles. We’ll be honoring prominent members of the tech community through the Future 50 category and the Tech Hall of Fame. We’ll also share our favorite products from 2020 in the Future Choice category.

As readers of Tom's Guide, you've been with us though this turbulent year, and you’ve seen all the exciting and interesting tech we’ve got our hands on. Now, we want to hear from you.

Between December 21 and January 4, you’ll have a chance to vote on what products you found, or indeed find, most exciting through the Reader’s Choice category of the Future Tech Awards.

Ready to share your thoughts on the best tech of 2020? Then head over to the Reader’s Choice voting page .