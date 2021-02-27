Canelo vs Yildirim live stream: How to watch online and start time

Canelo vs Yildirim live stream start time The Canelo vs Yildirim main card starts at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT / 1 a.m. BST, today (Saturday, Dec. 19).

Looking for just the main event? The ringwalks for Canelo vs Yildirim should be closer to 11 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. PT / 4 a.m. BST

It's going to be streamed online on DAZN.

Fight fans have more action on tap with the Canelo vs Yildirim live stream. This Saturday night, at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, dual-champ Saul "Canelo" Alvarez all of his gold on the line against Avni Yildirim, a mandatory challenger.

This is the latest step in Alvarez's path to become the undisputed champion at his 168-pound weight class. While Yildrim is the underdog here, he's got experience in his gloves and little to actually lose.

BetMGM has Canelo as the overwhelming favorite at -5000. So, if you want to win $100, you'd need to wager $5,000. I do not like those odds. Yildirim is listed at +1200, so you can win $1,200 by betting $100 — if he wins. And Yildrim, at those odds, is not at all expected to win.

Alvarez is at peak physical condition, and this match is arguably just a formality.

Here's everything you need to know to get a Canelo vs Yildirim live stream:

How to watch Canelo vs Yildirim live streams with a VPN

Even if you're out of the bubble and somewhere that DAZN does not service, you don't need to miss Canelo vs Yildirim or try and watch it on an unfamiliar streaming service. Thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network), your devices can appear to be on international soil when you're actually in the U.S. – ideal for international fans on taking a winter holiday. Our favorite is ExpressVPN:

Canelo vs Yildirim live streams in the US

Americans have one way and only way to watch Canelo vs Yildirim — in da zone, aka DAZN. The $19.99 per month service is becoming a hot destination for fight night fans.

Canelo vs Yildirim live streams in the UK

DAZN is also the place to watch Canelo vs Yildirim in the United Kingdom. The service costs £1.99 per month.

As noted above, the main card starts at 1 a.m. and you'll need to stay up late for the main event, which is expected to start at 4 a.m. local BST. Best of luck.

Canelo vs Yildirim live streams in Canada

Our friends to the north will also see Canelo fight on DAZN — and new subscribers can watch for free thanks to the service's 30 day free trial. The service costs $19.99 per month.

Canelo vs Yildirim fight card