Bucks vs Nets live stream: How to watch the NBA Playoffs Game 5 online

Bucks vs Nets start time, channel The Bucks vs Nets live stream will begin Tuesday, June 15th at 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT.

It will air on TNT, which is available on Sling TV — which is currently on sale down to $10 for the first month.

The Bucks vs Nets live stream catches at a time when all the momentum is going the way of Milwaukee and Brooklyn is trying to overcome another injury in this NBA playoffs live stream .

Well, this series looks a lot different! The Brooklyn Nets are waiting to see if they will have James Harden and now Kyrie Irving back in the line-up to join Kevin Durant in this Eastern Conference Semifinal. Harden hasn’t played since the first minute of this series when he left with hamstring tightness.

Irving left Sunday night’s Game 4 six minutes into the second quarter after coming down on the side of his foot. X-Rays were negative after the game, but the Nets are expected to proceed with extreme caution with Irving’s ankle sprain. ESPN reported Brooklyn doesn’t have a “great expectation” for Irving to play.

Even without any injury news, the Bucks had reason to believe momentum was shifting their way. After getting blown out in Game 2 by nearly 40 points, the Bucks bounced back in Game 3. Jrue Holiday hit a driving lay-up to put the Bucks ahead, then Khris Middleton knocked down two free throws to give the Bucks a three-point lead. Kevin Durant missed a last second three and just like that Milwaukee had their first win of the series. Then at the time Irving went down in Game 4, the Bucks were leading by four in another close-fought first half.

While the Nets wait on the status of Harden and Irving, Milwaukee’s PJ Tucker is licking his chops to get after Kevin Durant. The Bucks traded for Tucker at this year’s deadline for this exact reason, to match-up against their opponent’s best. Over the last two games Tucker has helped hold Durant to shoot just 37.7% from the floor, a far cry from his regular season shooting percentage of 53.7%.

The Bucks go into Brooklyn for Game 5 as 3-point road favorites. The over/under is 219.

Bucks vs Nets live stream live streams in the US

In the U.S. Bucks vs Nets airs on TNT tipping off at 8:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, June 15th.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you'll be able to get this game on Sling TV, one of the picks on our best streaming services list. And don't worry that Sling doesn't have ABC (which you can get with one of the best TV antennas). ESPN3 is simulcasting ABC NBA playoff games, so you'll be good with Sling.

Bucks vs Nets live streams in the UK

British basketball fans rely on Sky Sports, and it looks like the Bucks vs Nets live stream will be available. The schedule for Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena has a 12:30 a.m. BST opening reserved for NBA Playoffs, and this is the only game taking place near that time (though it does start an hour later at 1:30 a.m. BST.

NBA League Pass is available in the U.K..

Bucks vs Nets live streams in Canada

Hoops fans in Canada just need TSN for this event. TSN3 will have the Bucks vs Nets live stream.

NBA League Pass is also available in Canada.