Bristol City vs West Ham live stream: How to watch FA Cup third round replay online

The Bristol City vs West Ham live stream sees the Hammers travel to Ashton Gate on Tuesday as they attempt to secure a place in the fourth round in this FA Cup replay — and you can watch it FREE from anywhere with a VPN.

► Time 7:45 p.m. GMT / 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. PT / 6:45 a.m. AEDT (Jan. 17)

• FREE — BBC iPlayer (U.K.)

• U.S. — ESPN Plus

Having been held to a 1-1 draw by Bristol City earlier this month, West Ham must now win on the road if they hope to advance in the FA Cup, and they will need to do it without their entire first-choice forward line. Jarrod Bowen, Lucas Paqueta and Michail Antonio are all injured, while Mohammed Kudus is away at the Africa Cup of Nations. (We can show you how to watch AFCON 2023 free too.)

Manager David Moyes will also be without defender Konstantinos Mavropanos and may be forced to give an opportunity to some younger players. This should give Championship Bristol City plenty of belief as they attempt to reach the fourth round for the second straight year. The Robins have failed to score in their last three league games but showed, in the 4-1 win over Watford just after Christmas, that they have plenty of quality.

Can the Hammers overcome their injury woes and secure a win? Or will Liam Manning’s side take a Premier League scalp? Tune in to see who progresses and read on as we explain all the ways to get a Bristol City vs West Ham live stream where you are.

How to watch the Bristol City vs West Ham live stream for FREE in the U.K.

If you live in the U.K. then you can enjoy every single minute of this third round replay without spending a penny. That's because Bristol City vs West Ham will be streaming for FREE.

The full game will be shown via an online stream available on BBC iPlayer so you can watch every single dramatic moment without needing a streaming service subscription or having to pay a box office fee.

But what if you're usually based in the U.K. but aren't at home for the Bristol City vs West Ham live stream? Perhaps, you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on a paid streaming service in a foreign country when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home.

Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead.

How to watch the Bristol City vs West Ham live stream in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Bristol City vs West Ham live stream on ESPN Plus through the ESPN App on a range of devices. While an ESPN Plus subscription does not give you access to regular ESPN content, it will grant you access to thousands of live events, original shows and series that can't be found anywhere else (not even on the standard ESPN service). ESPN+ is available for $9.99 a month or $99 a year.

Even better ESPN Plus is available in a bundle with both Hulu and Disney Plus for $19.99 a month. That gets you all of the ESPN Plus events, top Hulu shows like The Dropout and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia and the Disney Plus library of classic Disney and Star Wars content.

If you already use ESPN Plus but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Bristol City vs West Ham live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch Bristol City vs West Ham in Canada

Canadians can watch the Bristol City vs West Ham live stream on Sportsnet which has exclusive rights to the FA Cup in Canada.

To watch the FA Cup on Sportsnet and its streaming service SN Now, you will need a Sportsnet premium subscription. This requires a monthly subscription of $34.99 but comes with access to a whole host of other sports from across the world. There is also an annual subscription that works out at around $20.99 a month.

If you live in Canada and already subscribe to Sportsnet, but aren't at home right now, you can still watch a Bristol City vs West Ham live stream by using a quality VPN like ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Bristol City vs West Ham live stream in Australia

Aussie soccer fans can watch the entire FA Cup live on Paramount Plus including Bristol City vs West Ham. The streaming service is AU$8.99 and also has a plethora of other content such as MTV and Nickelodeon.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on Paramount Plus as if you were back home.

How to watch the Bristol City vs West Ham live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Bristol City vs West Ham live stream via Sky Sport Now. This costs $24.99/week, $44.99/month or $449.99/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.