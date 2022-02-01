Bowers & Wilkins PX7 S2 leak teases new flagship wireless headphones

The Bowers & Wilkins PX7 are mainstays of our best over-ear headphones, so even a hint of a follow-up is enough to catch our eye. And that may just have come, in the form of a now-deleted entry on the aptX website.

The headphones, listed as the Bowers & Wilkins PX7 S2, were spotted by our sister site What Hi-Fi? on a page on the official aptX website — home of the Bluetooth codec created by chip-maker Qualcomm that's capable of wirelessly transmitting high-resolution audio files over short distances.

The new entry found under aptX-enabled Bowers & Wilkins products appeared to be showing a next-gen PX7 S2 wireless noise-cancelling headphone with updated styling that included more rectangular earcups than the oval-shaped ones sported by the current PX7 design.

The specification didn't give too much away, and appeared to be remarkably similar to the current PX7 design in offering support for aptX HD and aptX Adaptive — a dynamically adjustable audio codec designed to deliver robust high-quality wireless audio at up to 24-bit hi-res. But if we did see a new iteration of the PX7, we'd expect to see features like custom drive units, equalizer adjustment, compatibility with the B&W Music app, greater than 30 hours playback on a single charge, fast charging, a lightweight design with a full range of on-headphone controls, plus on-ear detection.

We've already seen the Bowers & Wilkins PX7 Carbon Edition constructed of carbon fiber composite for a more sumptuous appearance, and we hope that a PX7 S2 would take the sumptuous design and impressive wireless sonics even further.

The PX7 S2 entry has since been removed from the aptX website and there's no comment from Bowers & Wilkins on this tantalizing tease of a possible next-gen version.

In the meantime, make sure you read our recently updated roundup of the best wireless noise-cancelling headphones for 2022, and we'll keep our fingers crossed and our ear to the ground for any further developments on a next-gen Bowers & Wilkins PX7 appearing soon.