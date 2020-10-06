Bose Sport Earbuds release date, price, specs and features

Those on the hunt for the best sport earbuds just got an exciting new option. Available now, the new Bose Sport Earbuds aim to deliver the best-in-class sound that Bose is known for while wrapping it in a fitness-minded package that you’ll want to wear during long workouts and runs.

With a new design optimized to stay in your ears, last long and endure the elements, the Bose Sport Earbuds are looking like an enticing alternative to earbuds such as the AirPods Pro and an impressive fitness-minded complement to the new Bose QC Earbuds. Here’s everything you need to know about these sport buds, including their price, release date and key features.

Bose Sport Earbuds specs Price: $179

Charging: USB-C

Battery life: 5 hours (earbuds), 10 hours additional (with case)

Durability: IPX4

Size: 1.05 x 0.74 x 0.83 inches

Weight: 24 ounces



The Bose Sport Earbuds launched on September 29 and sell for $179. That makes them much more affordable than Bose’s $279 QC Earbuds, which deliver active noise cancelling. They’re also a bit cheaper than the $199 Jabra Elite Active 75t, which are our current picks for the best sport earbuds.

Bose Sport Earbuds design

The Sport Earbuds feature a slick ovular design that comes in three sporty colors: Baltic Blue, Glacier White and Triple Black. The buds are IPX4 rated to withstand sweat or splashes of rain, and have a total of three swappable eartip options to find the best fit for your ears.

Bose’s fitness buds offer capacitive touch controls for playing and pausing music, as well as double-tap functions that can be customized in a companion app. And with Bose’s custom acoustic port design, you should expect crisp, full sound that brings out the best in your favorite music.

Bose's proprietary StayHear Max eartips are designed to lock into your ears without being uncomfortable, which should make them ideal for highly active workouts such as running or climbing.

Bose Sport Earbuds battery life

The Bose Sport Earbuds are rated for 5 hours of battery life on a single charge, and an additional 10 hours with the charging case. The buds also promise two hours of endurance after a 15-minute charge.

That battery life isn’t quite as long as what the Jabra Elite Active 75T offers, with 7.5 hours from the buds and a total of 28 hours with the case. But it does compare favorably with the AirPods Pro, which run for 4.5 hours on a charge and a total of 24 with the case.

Bose Sport Earbuds outlook

Bose makes some of the best headphones in the business, and the Bose Sport Earbuds are looking like a great option for those who want a secure, great-sounding pair of buds while at the gym or out on a run. We’re eager to see how they stand up to heavyweights such as the Jabra Elite Active 75T and Sony WF-1000XM3, so stay tuned for our full review.