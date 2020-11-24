Black Friday printer deal: Snag HP wireless printer for just $24 at Best Buy

Outfitting your home office on a budget is easy thanks to this amazing Black Friday printer deal on an HP all-in-one wireless model.
Right now, Best Buy has the DeskJet 2725 on sale for $24.99, which is a jaw-dropping $45 off its normal price. That's one of the biggest savings we've seen yet among Black Friday deals.
HP DeskJet 2725 Wireless All-In-One: was $69 now $24 @ Best Buy
Print, scan, and copy everyday documents on one device. The wireless connectivity and HP Smart app makes set-up and printing a breeze. The DeskJet 2725 uses HP Instant Ink, which saves 50% on ink. View Deal
With so many people working from home these days, having one of the best printers is essential when you're dealing with important physical documents.
The HP DeskJet 2725 is a good budget option for anyone who needs a printer in their WFH set-up. The printer is all-in-one, so it can print, scan and photocopy. It uses HP Instant Ink, which saves up to 50% on ink, and features a 60-sheet input tray and 25-sheet output tray.
Use the HP Smart app, along with the dual-band Wi-Fi and built-in Bluetooth, to print from any room and any device, including mobile phones and tablets. Or use the high-speed USB 2.0 port to hook up your computer to the HP DeskJet 2725.
This might be one of the best printer deals we'll see this holiday shopping season. Check out other great Best Buy Black Friday deals on 4K TVs, laptops, headphones and more.
Shop more Black Friday sales
- Amazon Black Friday sales: save on Fire TVs, Lego, Fitbit
- Adidas: up to 80% off hoodies, sneakers @ Amazon
- AirPods Pro: was $249 now $199 @ Amazon
- Alienware: up to $730 off gaming rigs
- Allswell: 20% off select items via "GOBBLE20" @ Allswell
- Apple Watch SE: was $279 now $229 @ Amazon
- Audible Plus: 38% off first 6 months
- Beautyrest: up to $300 off mattresses
- Best Buy: smart TVs as low as $79
- Bose 700 Headphones: was $379 now $339 @ Amazon
- Casper Mattress: up to 30% off everything @ Casper
- Chewy: up to 50% off pet supplies
- Chromebooks: deals from $129 @ Best Buy
- Cleaning supplies: spend $40, get $10 off @ Amazon
- Dell: laptop deals from $349
- Fitbit sale: up to $50 off @ Amazon (today only!)
- Galaxy S20/Note 20 sale: up to $250 off @ Amazon
- HP sale: up to 60% off all laptops
- Lego: spend $50, get $10 off @ Amazon
- Lenovo: ThinkPad sale from $799
- Microsoft: up to $900 off Surface, Xbox, more
- Mixbook: 50% off all photo books via "REVHLDY20"
- Nectar Mattress: $400 off + get $399 in free gifts
- New Balance: 25% off sitewide @ New Balance
- Nike: up to 40% off sneakers, tech fleece, hoodies @ Nike
- Nintendo Switch: shop all Switch stock @ Best Buy
- PC gaming sale: up to $200 off laptops, monitors @ Best Buy
- Prime Video: 50% off digital movies @ Amazon
- PS5 console: check stock @ Amazon
- OLED TV sale: deals from $899 @ Best Buy
- Purple: up to $400 off mattress + bundle @ Purple
- Roku sale: 4K streamers from $24 @ Amazon
- Samsung QLED TVs: up to $2,500 off all models @ Samsung
- Snacks & health bars: spend $50, get $10 off @ Amazon
- Sony PS5: sign-ups available @ Amazon
- Sony WH-1000xM4: now $278 @ Amazon
- SSD sale: up to 50% off Samsung EVO Plus SSDs @ Amazon
- TCL 50" 4K Android TV: was $349 now $229 @ Best Buy
- Verizon: free iPhone 12 w/ Unlimited
- Video games: buy 3 for the price of 2 @ Amazon
- Vizio 55" OLED 4K TV: was $1,299 now $899 @ Best Buy
- Walmart: big-screen TVs, laptops, more from $278
- Whole turkeys: $1.99/lb. @ Amazon (Prime members)