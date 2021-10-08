Black Friday printer deals — early sales and what to expect in 2021

When it comes to useful products, the cornerstone of a home office, or just a home setup for families with kids in school is a printer. The best Black Friday deals give you plenty of chances to get a good printer for less. Whether it's an inkjet or laser printer, a single function printer or an all-in-one that can handle scanning and copying along with printing, it's an indispensable device. And in our increasingly digital world, there's nothing like one of the best printers to make things a little more real, whether it's running off hard copies of an article or printing your recent vacation photos.

Black Friday brings discounts for all sorts of products, and printers are no exception, though the deals might be a little harder to find.

But if you're having trouble finding the best Black Friday printer deals, we're here to help. We've been hunting for the best printer bargains, and are sharing the best deals below.

The best Black Friday printer deals you can get today

Epson EcoTank ET-3850: was $399 now $379 @ Best Buy

Epson EcoTank printers offer great printing and some of the lowest ink prices of any printer you can buy. The all-in-one design features speedy high-quality printing, a high-resolution flatbed scanner, an automatic document feeder for easy paper handling, and a large color display, making it a smart pick for home or office. The EcoTank ET-3850 uses refillable tanks, and comes with 2 years worth of ink in the box.

HP Smart Tank Plus 551: was $399 now $349 @ Best Buy

HP's own refillable inkjet printer offers great printing with dark, crisp text, and get vibrant color graphics, and makes it super easy to use with dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity and printing, scanning, or copying right from your smartphone. It also offers low print costs, with refillable ink tanks, and comes with spill-free refill bottle in the box with enough ink for two years of printing.

Epson EcoTank ET-2800: was $249 now $199 @ Office Depot

Another great Epson supertank printer, the EcoTank ET-2800 all-in-one printer delivers printing, scanning and copying in one handy device. Made for convenience, the printer has wireless connectivity for your home network and laptop, plus hands-free voice-activated printing that works with Amazon Alexa.

HP Neverstop 1202w: was $369 now $269 @ Office Depot

Get laser printing with all-in-one functionality built-in in the HP Neverstop 1202w. With black and white laser printing, along with high-resolution scanning and copying. HP's Neverstop printers offer some of the highest capacity low cost toner cartridges you can get, complete with an easy to read toner level indicator right on the front of the printer. (The same sales price is being offered by Best Buy and Staples.)

HP OfficeJet Pro 8210: was $159 now $119 @ Staples

Skip the complexity of scanning and copying with a basic single function printer, like the HP OfficeJet Pro 8210, and inkjet printer that offers color and blacka nd white printing, with speeds of up to 22 pages per minute. Print easily from USB storage or send tasks wirelessly from a phone or tablet. Staples has it for $40 off.

Black Friday printer deals — What to expect

If you're on the hunt for a good deal on a printer, Black Friday printer deals offer a great opportunity to pick up an inkjet printer or laser printer for a lower price than any other time of year.

But printers aren't the only piece of the puzzle when it comes to printing. There's also ink and toner, and some of the best deals will be bundle deals that package printer and ink together, or give you discounts on ink refills.

Manufacturers also offer ink subscription plans for automatic ink refills, and Black Friday might give you a chance to score a subscription for less.

How to find Black Friday printer deals

Your usual Black Friday shopping may focus on sites like Amazon and Best Buy, and there may be a handful of printer deals on those sites, but the majority of sales will be focused on more enticing products, like TVs and gaming stuff.

To score a great deal on a printer, or related product, pay attention to retailers that focus on office supplies. Retailers like Staples and Newegg may not be as well known for big ticket sales, but when Black Friday rolls around they're just as interested in getting shoppers in the door. If you're shopping for a discounted printer or cheap ink during the shopping holiday, these are the stores to keep an eye on.

The other place to look is on manufacturer pages. Printer makers often have their own deals on Black Friday, so check the websites for the best printer brands: Brother, Canon, Epson and HP.