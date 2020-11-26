Black Friday laptop sale: Snag this 11th gen Rocket Lake laptop for $549

Thanksgiving Day is here and we're spotting some of the best Black Friday laptop deals of the year. And while you might think Black Friday is all about bargain bin laptops, we've spotted a deal on a killer mainstream laptop with Intel's latest processor.

Currently, Newegg has the Acer Aspire 5 Laptop on sale for just 549.99. Normally price at $649, that's $100 off and the lowest price we've ever seen for this Rocket Lake laptop. It's also one of the best Black Friday deals we've seen today in general.

Acer Aspire 5 Laptop: was $649 now $549 @ Newegg

Priced like a mainstream laptop, but with better-than-average specs, the Acer Aspire 5 packs a 15.6-inch 1080p display, Core i5-1135G7 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. It's now $100 off and an excellent laptop for just about any type of user. View Deal

Better act fast as this deal is likely to sell out. Make sure to follow our Cyber Monday deals coverage for the best post-Black Friday sales.

