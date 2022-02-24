Better Call Saul season 5's Netflix wait continues to frustrate

I've been waiting for Netflix's March 2022 list of new shows and movies for a reason — and that reason is called Better Call Saul season 5. I'm one of those people who is currently trapped in streaming limbo, waiting for Netflix to get this season. And it's been excruciating.

Better Call Saul is a great show (a prequel of sorts to Breaking Bad, and I hear it's arguably better than that show) but one that I kept putting off. It's arguably my worst habit as a TV-watcher. But when I learned that Better Call Saul season 6 was the final season, my need to catch up in time for the finale increased. The fun of watching a final season with everyone else online is hard to match.

In August, I gave the series another go, loading up every episode I could on an iPad I was taking on a trip. But this trip didn't have much time for actually watching Better Call Saul, so I only managed a mere 9 episodes (which are around 45 minutes a piece).

And then I got the monthly email from Netflix that reveals what shows and movies it's adding next.

Netflix isn't getting Better Call Saul season 5 any time soon

Better Call Saul season 5's Netflix release date is especially pressing at the moment because season 6 is coming out on April 18, 2022. This means that anyone who isn't caught up on (or wants to rewatch) the most recent chapters of Jimmy McGill (aka Saul Goodman) is wondering if they'll have to buy that season outright ... and was probably hoping that season would come out in March 2022.

Right now, the only way to watch Better Call Saul season 5 is by buying it from Amazon, which $24.99 (as does Apple). And that's more than a month of 4K UHD Netflix ($19.99).

And then the list of what's new on Netflix in March 2022 arrived in my inbox, and it has nothing for Better Call Saul fans. This means, barring any surprise additions to the Netflix schedule, that Netflix will only get Better Call Saul season 5 for up to 17 days before season 6 premieres

This is something of a bad pattern for the two. Better Call Saul season 4 hit Netflix only 12 days before season 5 arrived, and season 2 arrived 14 days before season 3 aired. Only Better Call Saul season 3 — which arrived on Netflix 4+ months before season 4 premiered — gave fans an a decent amount of time in between.

If you think you could watch Better Call Saul season 5 in a little under two weeks? Wait.

This is all likely working as designed. AMC, Better Call Saul's channel, probably wants to make all the money it can out of those paid video on-demand purchases of season 5. Especially when they don't control Netflix and don't stand to profit as much.

That said, the AMC Plus app is sitting right there. Yes, AMC has its own streaming service which doesn't have any seasons of Better Call Saul. I would imagine this season would help drive subscriptions since it's not on Netflix.

Our advice

So, for now, my best advice is to think about how many days you'll need to watch all 10 episodes of Better Call Saul season 4. If you think you could watch it all in a little under two weeks? You'll probably be able to get away with waiting on Netflix.

If you want more time? You might have to actually buy the season. Me, personally? I have different arithmetic, with 4 seasons of the show to finish. And I canceled my Netflix account for AMC Plus, so ... well, my answer is going to have to wait for another post.