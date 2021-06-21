Best Prime Day laptop deals: MacBooks, Dell XPS, Razer and more

Prime Day laptop deals are officially here, which means you can take advantage of price drops for some of the best models for a limited time as part of Amazon's two-day sales event. That also means that Prime Day deals are in full swing not only on Amazon but also at other major retailers, including Best Buy, Walmart and more.

We've already gathered a roundup of all the best Prime Day laptop deals that are live right as you're reading this, covering everything from budget-friendly Chromebooks to the MacBook Pro. You'll also see sales on gaming laptops from the likes of Razer and Asus.

So if you're on the hunt to snag yourself a great machine at a killer discount, you're in the right place; we're going to guide you through how to save big amidst the Prime Day chaos. We're also going to be updating this page regularly, so be sure to bookmark it and come back to see all the best Prime Day sales on laptops.

Asus Chromebook C223: was $249 now $199 @ Amazon

If you're on the hunt for a budget-friendly Chromebook, then the Acer Chromebook C223 is the perfect fit for you. This laptop is currently discounted on Amazon, packing an 11.6-inch HD display, Intel Dual-Core Celeron N3350 Processor, 4GB RAM and 32GB eMMC Storage. This is one of the best deals we've seen so far.

HP Chromebook 11: was $285 now $189 @ Amazon

Chromebooks have been hard to find in stock, which means sales on these laptops have been rare or modest. However, Amazon has the new HP Chromebook 11 on sale for $189. It sports an 11.6-inch 1366 x 768 LCD, Celeron N3350 CPU, 4GB of RAM and 32GB of eMMC storage.

Acer Chromebook Spin 311: was $499 now $224 @ Amazon

The Acer Chromebook Spin 311 is a 2-in-1 laptop designed for portable use. It features a detachable 11.6-inch HD display, Intel Celeron N4020 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and a 32GB SSD. It can also be used in tablet mode.

Acer Aspire 1: was $499 now $369 @ Amazon

The Aspire 1 is a budget laptop that's ideal for light tasks like checking e-mail, Web surfing and Netflix streaming. It features a 15.6-inch 1080p LCD, Celeron N4020 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and a 64GB eMMC. It comes with an HDMI cable, USB extension cord and mouse pad.

Surface Pro 7: was $899 now $749 @ Amazon

This early Prime Day laptop deal takes $150 off Microsoft's tablet. It packs a 12.3-inch (2736 x 1824) PixelSense display, 10th-gen Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD. It's one of the best prices we've seen for this configuration, though keep in mind the Type Cover costs extra.

Dell XPS 15: was $1,799 now $1,549 @ Dell

The XPS 15 is the best work-from-home laptop you can buy, thanks to its design, slim size and specs. This model will give you enough speed for multitasking with a 10th Gen Core i7 CPU, and its 512GB SSD should prove plenty speedy. It also packs Nvidia GeForce RTX 1650 Ti graphics and 16GB of RAM.

MacBook Pro M1 13-inch: was $1,499 now $1,299 @ Best Buy

Apple's MacBook Pro wit the powerful M1 chip has $200 sliced off it on Best Buy, making it a killer deal for anyone who wants a powerful laptop from Cupertino. This model comes with a healthy 512GB of storage.

Prime Day gaming laptop deals

HP Omen 15 Gaming Laptop: was $1,249 now $1,081

Looking for Prime Day laptops deals on gaming rigs? Amazon has the HP Omen 15 on sale for $1,081. It packs a 15.6-inch 1080p 60Hz LCD, Core i7-10750H CPU, 8GB of RAM, 512GB SSD and a GTX 1660 Ti GPU. This laptop also features single panel access to its components for easy upgrades.

Gigabyte AERO 15 4K OLED: was $1,899 now $1,449 @ Amazon

The Gigabyte AERO 15 4K OLED laptop is one of the best gaming machines on the planet. The Editor's Choice machine packs a stunning 4K OLED display, 2.6GHz Core i7-9750H CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and a GeForce GTX 1660 Ti GPU. This early Prime Day laptop deal takes a whopping $370 off.

Acer Predator Triton 500: was $1,799 now $1,209 @ Amazon

This gaming beast of a machine packs a powerful Intel i7-10750H CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER graphics card, a 15.6-inch Full HD Nvidia G-Sync display with an impressive refresh rate of 300Hz, 16 GB of RAM and a full 512GB of SSD storage. This laptop will take your gaming experience to a whole new level.

Razer Blade 15 Base: was $2,299 now $1,699 @ Best Buy

Razer Blade 15 is one of the best gaming laptops available right now. It comes packing a 15.6-inch 4K OLED display, 16GB RAM, an Intel i7 processor, 512GB SSD and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 GPU. It is now a whole $600 off at Best Buy, one of the biggest price drops we've seen.

