The best Amazon Prime Day deals 2021

Prime Day deals have arrived. Amazon's annual 48-hour deals marathon has kicked off with steep price cuts on everything from Alexa speakers to PS5 accessories. Over two million Prime Day deals across every category are expected and the entire Tom's Guide staff is here to bring you the best Amazon deals over the next few days.

Amazon is launching new Prime Day deals by the minute. Currently, some of our favorite Amazon deals include up to 55% off Adidas apparel, Apple AirPods as low as $99, and Chromebooks as low as $149. There are also a ton of Prime Day deals on Amazon gear with Alexa devices starting as low as $14. For instance, the Fire TV Stick 4K is 50% off, whereas the current-gen Echo Dot is just $24. Even Amazon's new 2021 devices are seeing price cuts.

We're also spotting Prime Day deals from some of Amazon's biggest competitors. Best Buy, for instance, has the Vizio 55-inch 4K OLED TV on sale for $999. That's $300 off and the cheapest OLED TV we've seen all year. It's also our favorite value OLED TV delivering amazing picture quality at a highly affordable price. Not to be outdone, Walmart has started its anti Prime Day deals with broad price cuts on home, tech, and apparel.

Although we're not expecting to see PS5 and Xbox Series X drops, the truth is anything can happen on Amazon Prime Day. It's unlikely a drop will occur from Amazon, but we're keeping a sharp eye on Best Buy, Walmart, and Sony Direct. As some of Amazon's fiercest competitors, a console drop would be an epic way to steal Amazon's thunder with Prime Day underway.

Finally, it's worth pointing out that the vast majority of Prime Day deals are for Prime members only. (In some cases, you may have to log into your Prime account to see the discounted price). If you're not a member, now is the time to sign up for Amazon's free 30-day Prime Day trial. The entire Tom's Guide staff is here to bring you the best sales from all retailers 24/7.

Prime Day deals at a glance

Best Prime Day deals right now

Top 10 Deals Today

Chromebooks, Surface, MacBooks: from $179 @ Amazon

Amazon is zeroing in on laptops with epic Prime Day deals on Chromebooks, Surface laptops, and MacBooks. After discount, Chromebooks — such as the HP Chromebook 11 (pictured) — start as low as $179, whereas Surface laptops start at $599. The MacBook Air is on sale for $949, but we predict it could drop to $899 or as low as $849 on Prime Day. View Deal

Adidas apparel: up to 55% off @ Amazon

Prime Day deals are kicking off with up to 55% off a wide range of Adidas apparel and gear. The sale includes discounts on everything from jerseys to backpacks. After discount, deals start as low as $8 for Adidas socks, $10 for tees, and $25 for sneakers.View Deal

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite: was $29 now $17 @ Amazon

Also on sale is the Fire TV Stick Lite, a cheaper version of the Fire TV Stick. This 1080p streamer supports HDR, HDR 10, HDR10+, and HLG, but it lacks Dolby Atmos Audio and dedicated volume/power buttons. Otherwise, this streamer is your best pick if you're looking for a cheap option. View Deal

AirPods Pro: was $249 now $189 @Amazon

Apple's AirPods Pro are now on sale, with 24% off the usual price. These premium earbuds are perfect for everyday use as well as exercise. The AirPods Pro offers active noise cancelling, water- and sweat resistance and comes with a wireless charging case.View Deal

Echo Dot (4th Gen): was $49 now $24 @ Amazon

The Echo Dot is the newest smart speaker from Amazon. It offers solid audio quality in a newly redesigned spherical shape. It's now 50% off or you can get get two and use coupon code "PDDOT2PK" during the final checkout stage to get 50% off a 2-pack of Echo Dots. View Deal

Bose 700: was $379 now $229 @ Amazon

The Bose 700 headphones are one of the best noise-cancelling headphones you can buy. They're stylish, comfortable to wear, and deliver the best noise-cancelling experience you can find. Even better, they're now on sale for $229 in Soapstone — that's $150 off! View Deal

Fire HD 8 (2020): was $89 now $44.99 @ Amazon

The 2020 Fire HD 8 brings better battery life (almost 14 hours) and USB-C charging to Amazon's family of tablets. For casual TV watching and music listening, the Fire HD 8 is a solid device, even more so if you're a Prime subscriber. It's now at its lowest price ever. View Deal

Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker: was $79 now $69 @ Amazon

Attention, coffee lovers. Amazon is taking up to $30 off select Keurig coffee machines. After discount, single serve machines like the Keurig K-Mini (pictured) start at just $69. Elite machines start at $129.View Deal

Insignia 42" F20 Fire TV: was $289 now $199 @ Amazon

The Insignia F20 is part of Amazon's 2021 lineup of Fire TVs. Perfect for shoppers on a budget, the 1080p TV features DTS TruSurround audio, three HDMI ports, and a voice remote with Alexa integration. If you need a cheap smart TV for your living room — and don't need 4K resolution — this is one of the best cheap Prime Day TV deals we've seen. View Deal

Amazon Devices

Amazon Echo Show 8 (2021): was $129 now $94 @ Amazon

Editor's Choice deal: The new Echo Show 8 is the best Alexa smart display for budget-minded shoppers. It upgrades its predecessor's 1MP camera with a 13MP lens. The new camera also has a wide-angle lens that can center you when you're on video calls. View Deal

Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen): was $249 now $189 @ Amazon

Rarely discounted, Amazon has its new Echo Show 10 on sale for $189. It features a 10.1-inch screen that automatically turns to face you, a 13MP camera and it even doubles as a Zigbee hub for easy smart-home integration. It's now at its lowest price ever.View Deal

Amazon Echo Auto: was $49 now $14.99 @ Amazon

Echo Auto makes it easy to add Alexa to your car. It uses 8 mics and far-field technology to hear your voice over music and road noise. Amazon currently has it on sale for $14.99, which is $15 cheaper than last year's best deal. View Deal

Blink Mini Indoor Cam: was $34 now $19 @ Amazon

Offering great day and night-time footage on the cheap, as well as impressive granular settings, the Blink Mini Indoor Cam is a great choice for those who don't have enormous budgets for home security. Now at its lowest price of the year, the Blink Mini is an excellent buy this Prime Day.View Deal

Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49 now $24 @ Amazon

For 4K resolution, HDR color palettes, and speedy navigation, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is the streamer to get. You can stream videos, listen to music, interact with Alexa and play games for just $24.99. View Deal

Echo Show 5: was $79 now $44 @ Amazon

The Echo Show 5 is a compact smart display with a 5.5-inch screen that's perfect for checking the weather, managing to-do lists, or making video calls. It's now on sale for $44.99, which is its lowest price of the year. View Deal

Ring Video Doorbell Wired (2021): was $59 now $44 @ Amazon

The Ring Video Doorbell Wired works well, produces a quality image and has a slim profile. You'll need a Ring Protect subscription (starting at $3/month) if you want to save recordings. Also, keep in mind that this video doorbell doesn't work with your existing doorbell chime, so you'll need to tack on an extra $20 or so to purchase a Ring Chime. The Ring Video Doorbell w/ Chime is on sale for $74.View Deal

Blink Outdoor: was $99 now $59 @ Amazon

Editor's Choice deal: The Blink Outdoor is a fully wireless home security camera that records video in 1080p, lets you store video locally (or in the cloud), and has a two-year battery life. Prime members can get it for just $59.99 ($40 off). View Deal

Amazon Echo Buds (Wired Case): was $119 now $79 @ Amazon

The Echo Buds offer good sound quality, solid noise cancellation, and great integration with Alexa. They're on sale for $79.99, which is their lowest price ever. In our review, we found the new buds are smaller and offer better noise cancellation than their predecessors. View Deal

Amazon Echo Buds (Wireless Case): was $139 now $99 @ Amazon

These Echo Buds includes a wireless case, which allows them to be charged wirelessly. They offer the same battery life as the wired model. View Deal

Fire TV sale: smart TVs from $99 @ Amazon

Amazon's Fire TVs give you easy access to Prime Video, Netflix, Disney Plus, and more. Fire TVs also come with an Alexa voice remote, which lets you operate your TV via voice commands. Currently, Amazon Fire TVs start at just $99. While some of the cheaper models are 720p sets (suitable for home offices or children's rooms), you can get a 50-inch 4K TV for $299 or a massive 70-inch 4K TV for $529. View Deal

Ring Spotlight Cam: was $199 now $149 @ Amazon

This outdoor model features two bright LED lamps to illuminate your front porch or back yard, plus motion-activated alerts and a siren to scare away prowlers. Like Ring's Stick Up Cam, it can run on batteries, a wall outlet or solar power.View Deal

Echo Frames (2nd gen): was $249 now $174 @ Amazon

Amazon's digital assistant is invading new territory: Your face. These smart glasses make your life easier by letting you complete tasks hands-free. You can ask for the latest news, weather, or have them play music via their built-in speakers. The Frames also work with Siri and Google Assistant. View Deal

TVs

Amazon smart TV sale: deals from $99 @ Amazon

Fire TVs are now on sale from $99. The cheaper TVs are 720p models, which are great for small spaces or as a spare TV for your home office. All TVs feature a voice remote with Alexa built-in. View Deal

Samsung 65" Neo 4K QLED TV: was $2,199 now $1,997 @ Amazon

The Samsung Neo 4K QLED TV is one of Samsung's 2021 TVs. It features a matrix of Quantum Mini LEDs that focus light precisely where needed for better contrast. You also get Quantum HDR 24x support, which provides scene by scene optimization for HDR. Other features include Object Tracking Sound (dynamic speakers that follow the action), Motion Xcelerator Turbo Plus for fast action scenes/gaming, and built-in Alexa/Bixby support.View Deal

Samsung 55" Q80A 4K QLED TV: was $1,299 now $1,199 @ Amazon

The Samsung Q80A 4K QLED TV is part of Samsung's 2021 lineup of QLEDs. The TV offers full array local dimming, 120Hz refresh rate, HDR support, and built-in Alexa/Bixby/Google Assistant. As part of its Prime Day TV deals — Amazon has it on sale for $1,199. View Deal

LG 48" C1 OLED TV: was $1,499 now $1,399 @ Best Buy

If you're on the market for a smaller but a more powerful TV, then this Best Buy deal is the one for you. Sporting a 48-inch OLED 4K Ultra HD display panel, this Smart webOS Tv is bound to deliver one of the most immersive experiences. View Deal

Insignia 24" 720p Fire TV: was $169 now $99 @ Amazon Yes, this really is a TV for less than $100. OK, so it's only got a 24-inch screen with a 720p resolution, but if you're looking for a smart TV for a child or a kitchen, it's hard to beat this value. Plus, it comes with an Alexa remote and loads of built-in apps.

Insignia 42" F20 Fire TV: was $289 now $199 @ Amazon

The Insignia F20 is part of Amazon's 2021 lineup of Fire TVs. Perfect for shoppers on a budget, the 1080p TV features DTS TruSurround audio, three HDMI ports, and a voice remote with Alexa integration. If you need a cheap smart TV for your living room — and don't need 4K resolution — this is one of the best cheap Prime Day deals we've seen. View Deal

Insignia 50" 4K Fire TV: was $379 now $299 @ Amazon

Big-screen TVs will undergo massive price drops on Prime Day. Take for instance the Insignia 50-inch 4K Fire TV. As part of Amazon's Prime Day deals — it's now on sale for $299. It features access to all of your favorite streaming apps and includes an Alexa voice remote control. View Deal

Insignia 55" F30 4K Fire TV: was $499 now $349 @ Amazon

The Insignia F30 is part of Amazon's 2021 lineup of Fire TVs. It offers HDR support, DTS Studio Sound, and an Alexa voice remote that lets you control your TV via voice commands. Already on sale, it's one of the best TV deals you'll find for fans of Amazon's Fire TVs. Even better, it's $50 cheaper than it was last week. View Deal

Sony 55" X80J 4K TV: was $799 now $748 @ Amazon

Amazon has one of the best Sony TV deals of the moment. For a limited time, you can get the Sony X80J on sale for $51 off its retail price. This model features a 55-inch 4K display, HLG/Dolby Vision/HDR10 support, and compatibility with AI home assistants like Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. It also relies on Google TV — rather than Android TV — to offer better and smarter streaming options.View Deal

Hisense 55" U8G 4K QLED TV: was $949 now $899 @ Amazon

The U8G is part of Hisense's new 2021 lineup of 4K QLED TVs. In our review, we found the TV offers rich colors, sharp details, and overall excellent performance for the price. The display features 132 local dimming zones, which provide a uniform picture throughout. You also get Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support, built-in Google Assistant with voice remote, and Dolby Atmos sound.View Deal

Vizio 55" OLED 4K TV: was $1,299 now $999 @ Best Buy

Who says Prime Day deals are only happening at Amazon. Vizio's first OLED TV is here and it's now on sale at Best Buy. The 55-inch 4K OLED TV packs Vizio's new IQ Ultra CPU and the company's new ProGaming Engine. It supports Dolby Vision HDR, DTS Virtual X, Vizio SmartCast and a host of digital assistants for hands-free control of your TV. The 65-inch model is also on sale for $1,499 ($400 off).View Deal

Mattresses

Nectar Memory Foam Mattress: was $798 now $499 + $399 of free gifts at Nectar

Editor's Choice deal: Amazon isn't the only retailer with Prime Day deals. Nectar has its popular line of mattresses on sale once again. The Nectar Memory Foam Mattress is our number one mattress pick and offers tremendous value for the money. In our review, we found that it's very comfortable (thanks to its five layers of memory foam) and it offers excellent pressure relief around your shoulders, hips, and back. Bonus points for offering an impressive 365-night trial and a forever guarantee. Currently, the twin costs $499 (was $798), whereas the queen costs $899 (was $1,298). Plus, you get freebies like pillows, sheet set, and a mattress protector ($399 value) with any mattress purchase. View Deal

Cocoon by Sealy Chill mattress: was $769 now $499 @ Cocoon by Sealy

While Amazon does sell Sealy mattresses, it doesn't offer Cocoon by Sealy's epic Chill mattress, which in our testing is the best mattress for sleepers who like a cool mattress. While many mattresses claim to wick away heat, in our review we found that the Cocoon Chill does the best job of actually keeping you cool overnight. We also love the mattress' ability to reduce motion transfer, so you won't notice when your partner gets up from bed in the middle of the night. As part of its current sale — the twin size is down to just $499 (was $769), whereas the queen is on sale for $799 (was $1,239). Plus, you get free pillows and a sheet set with your mattress purchase. View Deal

Saatva: $200 off orders of $1,000 @ Saatva

The Saatva Classic is a luxury mattress without the sticker shock. It's not sold on Amazon, but Saatva has a Prime Day deal of its own. In our review, we found it to be the most comfortable mattress we've tested. It's also highly customizable: You can get it in soft, medium, or firm versions. You can even choose the mattress' height (11.5 or 14.5 inches). Bonus points to Saatva for offering free white glove delivery to the room of your choice. Currently, Saatva is taking $200 off orders of $1,000 or more. After discount, the twin XL costs $849 (was $1,049), whereas the queen costs $1,299 (was $1,499).View Deal

Casper Element: was $395 now $355 @ Amazon

Here's one deal where Amazon has the upper hand. Whereas Casper has sold out of its budget Element mattress, Amazon has the Element in stock and on sale. The Casper Sleep Element is perfect for consumers who want a cozy memory foam mattress at a low price. It offers two layers of breathable polyurethane foam, a layer of AirScape breathable foam (for increased airflow), and a durable base that supports your whole body. The twin is on sale for $355 (was $395), whereas the queen is on sale for $535 (was $595).View Deal

YnM Weighted Blanket: was $49 now $38 @ Amazon

The YnM weighted blanket is one of the best-selling weighted blankets on Amazon. It comes with inner compartments to distribute the weight, ties to connect the blanket to your duvet, and it's made of 100% Oeko-Tex certified cotton. A number of colors, sizes, and weights are on sale, with many variants at over 20% off.View Deal

Kitchen

Bodum Pour Over Coffee Dripper: was $30 now $22 @ Amazon

The Bodum Pour Over Coffee Dripper isn't a kitchen appliance per se, but it can come in handy if you don't have a coffee machine. It features a fine mesh stainless steel filter that eliminates the need for paper filters. The 34-ounce coffee maker can make up to 8 cups of coffee. View Deal

Presto Multi-Cooker Fryer/Steamer: was $39 now $27 @ Amazon

This versatile lets you make everything from soups to French fries. It comes with a basket that lets you deep fry, steam, or blanch foods. Perfect for the home chef who doesn't have deep pockets for a pricier machine. View Deal

Cusimax 2-in-1 Korean BBQ Grill: was $112 now $84 @ Amazon

The Cusimax 2-in-2 Korean BBQ Grill is perfect for those rainy days when you have to cook indoors. The electric barbecue features a reversible table with grooves on one side and a flat surface on the other. That means it can used to grill traditional meats and veggies or to make crepes, pancakes, and breakfast foods. As part of its Prime Day deals, Amazon has knocked its price down to $99.95. During checkout you'll get an extra $15 off for a final price of $84.99, which is $15 cheaper than its Memorial Day price.View Deal

Anova Sous Vide Precision Cooker Pro: was $399 now $199 @ Amazon

For the favorite chef in your family, Anova's top-end sous vide is an incredible $200 off for Prime Day. This model delivers 1200 Watts of power — enough to heat up 100 liters of water — and is Wi-Fi connected, so you can monitor and control it from your smartphone.View Deal

Apparel

Nike sale: 30% off @ Amazon

Select Nike gear is on sale at Amazon with discounts of up to 30% off. It's one of the biggest Nike Prime Day deals we've seen from Amazon. Save on Nike socks, running shorts, jerseys, and more. View Deal

Adidas sale: up to 55% off sneakers, backpacks @ Amazon

Amazon is having a massive sale on Adidas apparel and gear. The sale includes sneakers, summer apparel, workout clothes, and backpacks. These Prime Day deals knock up to 55% off Adidas gear. View Deal

Under Armour sale: up to 25% off men's/women's apparel @ Amazon

From jerseys to sneakers, Amazon is taking up to 25% off select Under Armour apparel for men, women, and kids. The sale also includes workout apparel for men and women. View Deal

Lacoste apparel: deals from $21 @ Amazon

Prime Day deals are knocking up to 25% off select Lacoste apparel for men and women. After discount, deals start from $21. The sale includes shorts, t-shirts, polos, and sweatshirts. View Deal

Headphones

AirPods w/ Wireless Case: was $199 now $149 @ Amazon

For a limited time, you can get the AirPods with Wireless Charging Case for $149 at Amazon. That's one of the best Prime Day deals we've seen for these buds. They come with a Qi-compatible case that allows for wire-free charging. View Deal

Jabra Elite 85h: was $249 now $129 @ Amazon

With their powerful noise cancellation and record-breaking 36-hour battery life, the Jabra Elite 85h are among the best noise cancelling headphones you can get. They're over $90 off and one the best Prime Day deals around if you're looking for solid performance. View Deal

Sony WH-1000XM3 Headphones: was $349 now $199 @ Amazon

Cheaper than Black Friday: The Sony WH-1000XM3 are among the best wireless headphones you can get. These over-ear style headphones offer superb sound, industry leading noise-cancellation, and up to 30 hours of battery life. They're now at their lowest price ever beating even their best Black Friday price. If Amazon sells out, Best Buy offers the same price.View Deal

AirPods Max: was $549 now $529 @ Amazon

Amazon has the AirPods Max on sale for $529, which is $20 off their regular price. The AirPods Max are Apple's premium retro-style headphones. They feature large ear cushions, a digital crown, active noise cancellation, and Spatial Audio. The latter feature uses head tracking to place sounds around you to deliver a surround sound experience. View Deal

Fitness

DeskCycle 2: was $179 now $159 @ Amazon

This under-desk exercise bike offers eight levels of resistance, a smooth pedaling motion, and whisper-quiet operation. The DeskCycle 2 fits under desks as low as 27 inches and the LCD screen gives you real-time results of your workout. If you don't have the room or budget for a traditional exercise bike, this Prime Day deal is for you. View Deal

BodyBoss 2.0 Home Gym: was $179 now $169 @ Amazon

The BodyBoss 2.0 is a great alternative to dumbbells that also happens to be Amazon's best-selling home gym. It includes a base, bar, bands, straps, handles, and more to let you target every muscle in your body. The package lets you perform upright rows, rear delt flys, squats, and more. View Deal

Home fitness gear: deals from $6 @ Amazon

Build out your home gym with Amazon's current batch of Prime Day deals on fitness equipment. Amazon is slashing the price of dumbbells, workout bands, yoga mats, and more. You can also save on workout gear from Adidas, New Balance, Under Armour, and more. After discount, deals start as low as $6. View Deal

Exerpeutic Folding Indoor Bike: was $199 now $159 @ Amazon

The Exerpeutic Folding Exercise Bike is capable of folding to half its size, yet the bike is sturdy enough to hold up to 300 pounds. It features an LCD that shows your workout metrics and it also has built-in pulse sensors in its handlebar, so you can monitor your target heart rate. At just under $200, it's one of the best cheap Prime Day deals we've seen on an exercise bike. View Deal

Schwinn 170 Upright Bike: was $699 now $549 @ Amazon

The Schwinn 170 Upright Bike features Bluetooth connectivity so users can track and monitor progress with app-based tracking tools like MyFitnessPal, Explore the World, and more. It has 25 resistance levels, 29 exercise programs, and two blue backlit LCD screens that display your workouts and progress. View Deal

Amazon Halo: was $99 now $69 @ Amazon

Part fitness tracker, part fitness service — Amazon Halo is a display-less band that tracks your heart rate, steps, calories burned and renders 3D scans of your body to determine your body fat percentage. The band also has built-in mics that analyze the tone of your voice. It comes with 6 free months of fitness services that auto-renew at $3.99/month for the full suite. (You can also opt to cancel the service). View Deal

Smart Home

Echo Show 8: was $109 now $69 @ Amazon

If you don't need the latest tech, the previous-gen Echo Show 8 can be used as a hub for controlling smart home devices and as a music player, kitchen assistant, and more. Plus, its physical camera shutter guarantees privacy on your terms.View Deal

Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Gen: was $39 now $19 @ Amazon

The 3rd Gen Echo Dot is the ultimate affordable smart speaker. It lets you ask questions, control your smart home, and enjoy music with a quick voice command. View Deal

Echo Dot With Clock (2020): was $59 now $34 @ Amazon

Unlike the regular Echo Dot, the Echo Dot with Clock has a mini LED screen that can be used to display time or as a countdown clock. It's now on sale for just $54. View Deal

Echo (4th Gen): was $99 now $59 @ Amazon

The new 4th-gen Amazon Echo is the best smart speaker you'll find for less than $100. In addition to its new orb-like shape, it packs a host of new features — such as a built-in Zigbee hub — that makes the new Echo the foundation of your smart home devices. It's on sale for just $59.99. Or buy two and use coupon code "ECHOPRIME" to take $80 off your final price.View Deal

Echo Show 5 Kids: was $94 now $89 @ Amazon

This Echo Show 5 is designed specifically for kids. Kids can ask Alexa to play videos, help with homework, and make video calls to approved contacts. It also has parental controls and includes one year of Amazon Kids Plus with access to over 15,000 videos, audiobooks, and more. If you buy two, use coupon "SHOWPRIME" to drop the price to $169.View Deal

Echo Dot for Kids (4th gen): was $59 now $34 @Amazon

Little ones are becoming more tech savvy every day, and it's never too early to treat your kid with an adorable Echo Dot disguised as either a panda or a tiger. Not only will this make a great addition to your child's bedroom, it's also designed to read bedtime stories from Disney, Warner Bros., DreamWorks, and others (with parental controls, of course).View Deal

Ring Stick Up Cam: was $99 now $74 @ Amazon

This indoor-outdoor camera comes in four versions: one runs on batteries, another plugs into a standard wall outlet, a third uses solar power and, finally, the Elite model draws power from an Ethernet cable plugged into a router.View Deal

Gaming

PS5: check stock @ Amazon

The flagship PS5 console includes a 4K UDH Blu-ray disc drive. As a result, the design is slightly fuller than the all-digital model. It sells for $499 and includes the innovative PS5 DualSense controller. It's currently unconfirmed if there will be a restock of the console for Prime Day, but it's worth keeping an eye on just in case. View Deal

Xbox Series X: check stock @ Amazon

The Xbox Series X is Microsoft's new flagship console. It features 12 teraflops of graphics power, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and Blu-ray drive. It runs games at 4K resolution and 60 frames per second with a max of 8K at 120 fps. The Editor's Choice console represents the pinnacle of Microsoft's gaming efforts. Like the PS5, chances are slim we'll see a Prime Day restock, but it's worth keeping an eye on. View Deal

Western Digital 2TB Elements Drive: was $129 now $62 @ Amazon

While you can't play native PS5 games from this USB storage drive, you can use it to store games when not in use. Plus it can hold PS4 games as well. The PS5 comes with a relatively small 825GB of storage space, so this drive is a must-have accessory to beef that up.View Deal

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller: was $70 now $59 @ Amazon

The Switch Pro Controller matches the Joy-Cons with motion controls, HD rumble, and Amiibo support, but its more ergonomic design gives you better grips that help you stay comfy during extended gameplay. Add it to your cart to see the $59 price, which is one of the best Prime Day deals around. View Deal

Watch Dogs Legion: was $59 now $19 @ Amazon

Reclaim London from a controlling force looking to exploit the citizens of the historic city in Watch Dogs Legion. You can recruit any character you see wandering the streets and use their unique abilities in your quest to overthrow the sinister Albion.View Deal

NBA 2K21: was $69 now $27 @ Amazon

NBA 2K21 is the most immersive basketball video game to date. With next-level visuals and the 2K series expected wealth of modes, you'll struggle to put this one down. You may not be able to dunk in real life, but with NBA 2K21 on PS5 you'll feel like a basketball superstar in no time. View Deal

DualSense Wireless Controller: was $69 now $66 @ Amazon

The official Sony DualSense PS5 controller is rarely available for less than its usual price, which makes this small saving notable. This next-gen controller includes haptic feedback and adaptive triggers as well as a touchpad and an in-built microphone. Pick up a second controller to go alongside your PS5 console.View Deal

Tablets

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite: was $349 now $279 @ Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite features a 10.4-inch (2000 x 1200) display, Exynos 9611 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage. It also comes with the Samsung S Pen and four free months of YouTube Premium. View Deal

10.2" iPad (32GB/2020): was $329 now $299 @ Amazon

Apple's entry-level iPad is perfect for anyone. It features an A12 Bionic CPU, 10.2-inch (2160 x 1620) LCD, 8MP camera, 12MP front camera, and an epic 12:57 battery life. Currently, Amazon has has the 32GB model on sale for $299, which is the cheapest price available right now. But hurry, because iPad deals on the base model sell out very fast. (The 128GB model is also on sale for $395). View Deal

10.9" iPad Air (64GB/2020): was $599 now $539 @ Amazon

Black Friday cheap: The iPad Air sports a larger 10.9-inch display, speedy A14 Bionic CPU, and support for USB-C charging. Plus, with Magic Keyboard support, it's as close to a laptop replacement as you can get. Right now it's at its lowest price ever, but history shows this deal won't last long. It's one of the best Prime Day deals of the moment. (If you don't see the sale price, try choosing different color models). View Deal

12.9" iPad Pro (256GB/2021): was $1,199 now $1,099 @ Amazon

Editor's Choice deal: The new 12.9-inch iPad Pro sports Apple's M1 CPU for record-breaking speed and performance. It features a stunning 12.9-inch Liquid Retina display, which is the brightest iPad tablet you can get. You also get 12MP wide and 10MP ultra-wide cameras and Wi-Fi 6 support. Amazon is taking $100 off the 256GB model, which makes this one of the best Prime Day deals you'll find for Apple's new tablet. View Deal

Fire HD 10 Tablet: was $149 now $79 @ Amazon

With its bright, vivid display and speedy performance, the Fire HD 10 is a solid choice if you're looking for an affordable tablet that you can take everywhere. At $70 off, it's one of the best Amazon deals you'll find. View Deal

Fire HD 10 Kids Edition: was $199 now $119 @ Amazon

The new Fire HD 10 Kids Edition tablet is perfect for kids ages 3 to 7. The full-featured tablet includes a standard bumper case (in blue, pink, or purple), a two-year worry-free guarantee (essentially a no-questions asked warranty), and a year of Amazon Kids+, which offers access to over 20,000 apps, games, books, videos, songs, and Audible books for kids.View Deal

Streaming

Roku Express 4K Plus 2021: was $39 now $29 @ Amazon

The Roku Express 4K Plus offers speedy performance, an improved remote control, and cheap 4K streaming. In our review, the Netflix and Hulu apps loaded instantly and we especially loved the new voice remote, which is network based. (Meaning you can beam a signal to your Roku box without having to aim the remote directly at it). View Deal

Roku Streaming Stick Plus 4K: was $49 now $39 @ Amazon

Editor's Choice deal: If you want to stream 4K content on your TV, the Roku Streaming Stick Plus is the device to get. You also get a strong wireless receiver that gives you four times the range and a bundled voice remote. It's rarely this cheap outside of major holidays. View Deal

Apple TV 4K (32GB/2021): was $189 now $169 @ Amazon

The new Apple TV 4K runs on an A12 Bionic chip, which means you'll get super fast and smooth performance. It also supports streaming high-frame-rate HDR at 60fps along with Dolby Vision 4K and Dolby Atmos audio. Its biggest upgrade, however, is its new remote with ditches its predecessor's sensitive trackpad for an intuitive clickpad and jog wheel. The 64GB model is also on sale for the first time since its launch for $189.View Deal

Amazon Fire TV Cube: was $119 now $79 @ Amazon

Access today's most popular streaming content with Amazon's Fire TV Cube. From Netflix to Disney Plus to Sling TV, this Alexa smart device brings the convenience hands-free control of your favorite programs and movies to your living room. View Deal

Credits

Buy a $40 gift card: get a $10 Prime Day credit @ Amazon

Prime Day deals are kicking off with this excellent offer from Amazon. Purchase a $40 or more Prime Day eGift card and you'll get a $10 Amazon credit to your account. Deal ends June 23 at 2:59am ET. View Deal

Amazon Prime Rewards Visa: up to $150 gift card @ Amazon

Amazon is offering up to a $150 gift card if you qualify for one of its credit cards. Sign up for the Amazon Rewards Visa Card (Prime membership not required) and you'll get an instant $50 Amazon gift card upon approval. Alternatively, sign up for an Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Card (for Prime members only) and you'll get a generous $150 Amazon gift card. The former gives you 3% cash back when you shop at Amazon or Whole Foods, whereas the latter gets you 5% cash back. View Deal

What is Amazon Prime Day 2021

Prime Day is a 48-hour retail holiday designed for Prime members. Amazon Prime Day originally started in July of 2015 as a way to celebrate Amazon's 20th anniversary. For 24 hours, Amazon slashed the price of hundreds of items on its site. The event was a hit and since then Amazon Prime Day has grown into a massive retail holiday.

Today, Prime Day deals include discounts on everything from the Echo Dot to Nike sneakers. It's become a massive juggernaut for Amazon and we predict it'll be just as strong in 2021 as it has been in previous years.

Prime Day is a 2-day retail holiday for Prime members only

Amazon promises over two million Prime Day deals in 2021

Prime Day will be celebrated multiple countries

Some of the best Prime Day deals will focus on Amazon hardware

When is Prime Day 2021

Prime Day 2021 has officially started. It will last 48 hours through June 22. Last year, Prime Day occurred on October 13. The pandemic and an unprecedented surge in deliveries caused Amazon to delay Prime Day by a few months. Traditionally, Prime Day is celebrated in mid July.

Where is Prime Day celebrated

The first Amazon Prime Day was celebrated in 9 countries including the U.S., UK, Spain, Japan, Italy, Germany, France, Canada, and Austria. Amazon Prime Day has since expanded in popularity. Last year, Prime deals were held in 18 countries including the United States, United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates, Spain, Singapore, Netherlands, Mexico, Luxembourg, Japan, Italy, India, Germany, Austria, France, China, Canada, Belgium, and Australia.

However, Amazon recently announced that it will pause Prime Day in Canada and India, reports CNBC. Both countries are undergoing significant COVID-19 spread, which is the reason Amazon is postponing its retail holiday.

How long do Prime day deals last?

Prime Day 2021 will last 48 hours as it did last year. However, Prime Day deals haven't always lasted a full two days. Lightning deals can sell out in minutes, whereas other deals can last through the entire Prime Day duration. Our advice is that if you spot a deal you like, buy it on the spot. (After price checking other retailers, of course). If it sells out, you can always check Amazon competitors like Walmart and Best Buy who may be price matching Amazon and offering the same deal.

Amazon Prime Day Whole Foods deals

(Image credit: Whole Foods)

Amazon-owned organic grocer Whole Foods plays a huge role on Prime Day. In fact, one of our favorite Amazon Prime Day deals comes from Whole Foods. For the past three years, Amazon has given Prime members who shop at Whole Foods a $10 Amazon credit that can be used on Amazon Prime Day. Unfortunately, that deal is not available this year.

Other Prime Day deals with Whole Foods include discounts on seafood, meat, organic produce, and more. Even if you're not a fan of Whole Foods, it's worth shopping there in the lead up to Prime Day (and during Prime Day) for the savings.



Single-serve mochi (BOGO)

Beef rib steaks for $11.99/lb.

Chilean sea bass for 25% off

Reusable water bottles for 30% off

How to prepare for Amazon Prime Day 2021

If you you're not a Prime member, you can't participate in Prime Day. However, what you can do is sign up for a free Prime membership. The free trial lasts 30 days, which is more than enough time to take advantage of Amazon's sales. That said, you'll want to plan your free trial so it falls during Prime Day 2021.

Prime Day 2021 is bound to be a record-breaking day(s) for Amazon. That means some shipments may fall through the cracks. Here's what to do in case you wind up with an Amazon Prime late delivery.

Plan on cancelling your Prime membership? Check out our guide on how to cancel Amazon Prime.

Don't buy any Amazon devices just yet. Prime Day deals tend to focus on Amazon gear (e.g. Echo Dot, Kindle Paperwhite). Wait till Prime Day when these devices see their lowest price of the year.

What is the Amazon Prime Day Show

(Image credit: Amazon)

The Amazon Prime Day Show is a three-part musical event to celebrate this year's Prime Day. Headlining the show are Billie Eilish, H.E.R., and Kid Cudi. The Prime Day Show is now available to stream for Prime and non-members for 30 days.

Each celebrity stars in their own Prime Day Show, which lasts from 25 to 27 minutes. These aren't outright concerts, but instead Amazon describes them as "unique experiences that fuse performance and storytelling."

This isn't the first Prime Day Show we've seen from Amazon. In 2018, Amazon chose Ariana Grande, Alessia Cara, Kelsea Ballerina, and Julia Michaels to headline their show. The following year the Amazon Prime Day concert featured Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, Becky G, and SZA. (There was no concert in 2020).

Tips for finding the best Prime Day deals

Price check everything: Our number one rule when shopping on Prime Day is to price check what you're about to buy. Price checking on Prime Day is quite easy. We're big fans of CamelCamelCamel, a website that price checks millions of items sold on Amazon. The website tracks price lows, so if the item you're looking at was cheaper in March, you'll be able to see the price difference. There's even a Chrome extension called Camelizer, which you can install and click on anytime you want to look at the price history of a product.

Keep in mind that there might be some items CamelCamelCamel doesn't track. In those instances, we use Shopbrain or Shopsavvy. They won't tell you the price history of an item, but they'll tell you if a competing retailer offers a better price.

Don't limit yourself to Amazon: That leads us to our second point: Prime Day is a faux retail holiday designed to promote Amazon devices and services. However, just like you wouldn't buy your entire wardrobe from one designer, you shouldn't do all of your Prime Day shopping at Amazon. Walmart, Target, and Best Buy are just a handful of competitors planning "Prime Day" sales of their own.

And based on what we saw from these retailers last year, we expect them to once again offer very competitive sales throughout the duration of Prime Day. Bottom line: Amazon doesn't always offer the best prices.

Take advantage of free credits: Amazon really wants you to spend money on Prime Day. However, if there aren't any items you want to buy or if you're just really trying to stick to your budget, there are some pretty amazing Prime Day deals you can get right now. We like these deals because after spending $10, you'll get a $10 Amazon credit in exchange.

(Image credit: Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Image)

Avoid buying junk: The pandemic completely changed how we shop. Clorox Wipes, for instance, were more popular than swimsuits last summer. Meanwhile, Lysol Spray is still high in demand and sells out fast. That means Amazon and a lot of its 3rd party sellers are sitting on a stockpile of unsold items. As a result, this Prime Day you can expect to see a fire sale on a range of off-season items and apparel. Sure, prices will be low, but if you survived the past few months without it, chances are you don't really need it.

Watch out for shady reviews: In addition to fake deals, shoppers should always keep an eye out for fake reviews. Although Amazon has removed many bogus reviews from its website, there are so many that it's become near-impossible for Amazon to keep up. That's why we're fans of Fakespot. The site's engine can analyze the quality of reviews on any Amazon page and churn out a letter grade indicating whether the product has mostly fake or real reviews. ReviewMeta is a similar site that looks for suspicious terminology or repeated phrases in reviews before offering a failing or passing grade.

Where to find alternative Prime Day deals

Over the past years, retailers like Walmart, Best Buy, and Target have held anti Prime Day deals of their own. Best Buy has been especially aggressive with its alternative Prime Day deals — oftentimes undercutting Amazon in certain categories like 4K TVs and smart home devices. Meanwhile, retailers like Walmart are also known for undercutting Amazon with their anti Prime Day deals. We'll bring you the best alternative Prime Day deals during Amazon Prime Day and post Prime Day.