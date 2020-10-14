Best Prime Day computer deals — top desktops and laptops on sale now

For the best Prime Day computer deals, we’ve combed through a variety of laptops and desktops at some of the best tech retail sites on the web. It’s not always easy to find Prime Day deals on computers, considering that Amazon stocks a somewhat haphazard assortment. But we’ve rooted out a few good laptop deals on Amazon, and found some quality desktops at competing sites.

Whether you’re hunting for the best laptops, the best gaming laptops, the best gaming PCs or a simple productivity machine, you could save hundreds of dollars if you buy one today. Here are the best Prime Day computer deals that we could find.

Lenovo 510A-15ICB: was $449 now $329 @ Best Buy

The Lenovo 510A-15ICB is a great choice for everyday productivity. With an Intel Core i3 processor, 8 GB RAM and a 1 TB hard drive, this desktop will handle text documents, spreadsheets, e-mail and media-streaming with ease, with plenty of storage space for bigger files as well.View Deal

HP Desktop AMD Ryzen 3: was $459 now $419 @ Best Buy

The HP Desktop AMD Ryzen 3 is a powerful productivity machine that can also handle some light gaming. The AMD Ryzen 3 processor with an integrated AMD Radeon Vega 8 graphics card handles videos and other media with ease, and the 256GB SSD means that your files will load very quickly.View Deal

Dell Optiplex 7070: was $679 now $599 @ Newegg

The Dell Optiplex 7070 is a heavy-duty productivity desktop in a convenient mini PC format. You get an Intel Core i5 processor, 16 GB RAM and a 256 GB SSD, with integrated UHD graphics and a mouse and keyboard included. This PC can handle video editing and other graphical work.View Deal

Asus ROG Strix Gaming Desktop: was $1449 now $1149 @ Newegg

The Asus ROG Strix GL10DH-NH764 is a powerful gaming desktop that’s currently available for a whopping $300 off. This computer comes with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 GPU, an AMD Ryzen 7 processor, 16 GB RAM and a 512 GB SSD. It’s a solid mid-range machine at a reasonable price.

Acer Nitro 50: was $899 now $699 @ Newegg

The Acer Nitro 50 is a good entry-level gaming rig from a major brand. This PC includes an Intel Core i5 processor, an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti GPU, 8 GB RAM and a 512GB SSD. These specs make it a perfectly good 1080p machine, and it’s currently $200 off.

HP Chromebook 11: was $285 now $247 @ Amazon

The HP Chromebook 11 is an inexpensive, straightforward system for e-mail, web browsing and media streaming. With an 11-inch screen and a weight of only three pounds, it’s also incredibly easy to transport. If you need a dead-simple system for basic applications, the HP Chromebook 11 is currently $40 off.View Deal

Lenovo IdeaPad 2020: was $316 now $259 @ Amazon

The Lenovo IdeaPad 2020 is one of the cheapest Windows 10 laptops you can get. With a 14-inch screen, 4GB RAM and a 64GB hard drive, it’s ideal for e-mail, web browsing and media streaming, but it can also handle text documents, spreadsheets and other light productivity tasks.View Deal

Razer Blade 15: was $1599 now $1299 @ Amazon

The Razer Blade 15 is one of the sleekest and most comprehensive gaming laptops on the market, with an Intel Core i7 processor, an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti GPU, 16 GB RAM, 256GB SSD storage and a 15-inch, 144 Hz FHD screen. You can get it for $300 off its usual price.View Deal

Dell XPS 13: was $849 now $729 @ Dell

The Dell XPS 13 is one of the best productivity laptops on the market. With a 13-inch FHD screen, an Intel Core i5 processor, 4 GB RAM and 128 GB SSD storage, it handles office applications with ease, and also works for media streaming. It’s also incredibly portable, at less than three pounds.View Deal

Apple MacBook Air: was $999 now $849 @ Amazon

The Apple MacBook Air is Apple’s most approachable laptop, and is now available for only $850. This device features Apple’s signature macOS software, plus 8 GB RAM and 256 GB SSD storage. An Intel Core i3 processor powers most productivity and entertainment apps, and a 13-inch Retina display screen makes them look pretty.View Deal

