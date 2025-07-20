Dell Black Friday in July sale — 15 back to school deals I recommend now

Heading back to campus is probably the last thing on your mind right now. However, July is a great month for back to school laptop sales. Sure, you'll see laptop deals throughout the entire summer, but one of my favorite annual sales is happening right now.

The Dell Black Friday in July sales event is still going strong and although I'm normally skeptical of "Black Friday in July" sales, Dell's sale has a lot to offer. For example, right now Dell laptops are on sale from $249. Meanwhile, if you need a new display, Dell monitors are on sale from $113.

My favorite deal of the moment is the XPS 13 laptop on sale for $749 at Dell. It's an epic price for a machine that houses a Snapdragon X Elite CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.

If you need a new monitor, check out the Alienware 27-inch QD-OLED 4K Gaming Monitor on sale for $599. That's $300 off its regular price. Below I've rounded up all of my favorite Dell Black Friday in July sales happening now. For more deals, check out our Dell promo codes coverage.

Laptops

Dell Inspiron 14: was $749 now $499 at Dell This laptop is an awesome pick for anyone looking for a mainstream machine that packs a strong punch. It's equipped with an Intel Core 5 120U CPU, 16GB of RAM, 1TB of SSD storage, and a 14-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) display.

Dell Inspiron 16 Plus: was $1,149 now $699 at Dell Save on the Inspiron 16 Plus, decked out with Intel's powerful Core Ultra 7 256VH CPU, integrated Intel Arc graphics, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage. This laptop is especially a great pick for students, as it's relatively affordable and well-equipped to last for years. Plus, after your work is done for the day, you can stream your favorite shows on its 16-inch 2.5K (2560 x 1600) display.

Dell XPS 13: was $1,199 now $749 at Dell Save big on this Snapdragon X Plus-powered laptop, which packs improved battery efficiency and top-tier AI processing. In addition to its X1P-42-100 CPU, this XPS 13 configuration is also equipped with 16GB of RAM, 256GB of SSD storage and a 2K 13.4-inch 120Hz display. In our Dell XPS 13 2024 review, we praised this laptop's amazing 19+ hours of battery life.

Dell XPS 14: was $1,499 now $1,199 at Dell Save big on this ultra-powered laptop, which packs improved battery efficiency and top-tier AI processing. In addition to its Core Ultra 7 CPU, this XPS 14 configuration is also equipped with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. You also get a 2K 14.5-inch 120Hz display.

Alienware x16 R2 Laptop w/ RTX 4080: was $3,199 now $1,999 at Dell With a $1,200 discount, you can now grab this beefy Alienware x16 R2 gaming laptop without breaking the bank. Sporting an Intel Core Ultra 9 185H CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 GPU, 32GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD, and a neat 16-inch QHD+ 240Hz display, you bet it can make any game you throw at it look spectacular.

Dell XPS 16 w/ RTX 4050: was $2,199 now $1,749 at Dell Save $450 on one of Dell’s reliable XPS laptops. This particular configuration boasts an efficient Intel Core Ultra 7 155H CPU, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and an RTX 4050 GPU. You also get a sharp 16.3-inch 2K display. With these specs, you can easily hoard tabs, multitask, edit videos, and even play a few casual games if you’d like.

Alienware 16 Area 51 Laptop w/ RTX 5070 Ti: was $2,999 now $2,549 at Dell The Alienware 16 Area 51 Laptop is a new 2025 machine powered by Nvidia's new RTX 5070 Ti GPU. This configuration also features an amazing 16-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600) 240Hz LCD, Core Ultra 9-275HX CPU, 32GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. Yes, it's pricey, but this is one of the first discounts we've seen on Alienware's just-released laptops.

PCs

Dell Inspiron 24 All-in-One: was $649 now $529 at Dell Dell's mainstream all-in-one just got an impressive price cut. It packs a Core i3 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. The screen is also sizable at 23.8 inches with a 1080p resolution.

Dell Tower Desktop: was $1,499 now $949 at Dell This Dell Tower PC is a great addition to your desktop. It sports an Intel Core Ultra 7 265 processor with 16GB RAM and a 1TB SSD. It also sports a sleek new look with plenty of ports on board.

Alienware Aurora R16: was $2,149 now $1,924 at Dell One of the best gaming PCs we've reviewed just got a massive discount during Dell's sale. The new Alienware Aurora R16 packs a Core Ultra 9 CPU, 32GB of RAM, 2TB SSD and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Ti GPU. In our Alienware Aurora R16 review, we said the Editor's Choice rig is a gaming powerhouse with powerful components and enhanced cooling technology.

Monitors

Alienware 25" Gaming Monitor: was $349 now $249 at Dell It's a modest discount, but the Alienware AW2524HF is a solid monitor if you're short on cash. You get a 25-inch 1080p screen with 360Hz refresh rate, 1m response time, and HDMI/DisplayPort connectivity. AMD FreeSync Premium support also means tear-free and stutter free gameplay.

Dell 32" Gaming Monitor: was $329 now $263 at Dell The Dell S3222DGM is a popular 32-inch gaming monitor. This particular model features a 1440p screen with a 165 Hz refresh rate, making it an excellent choice for mid-range gaming PCs. You can hook it up via DisplayPort or HDMI, so it’s suitable for all different kinds of GPUs.

Alienware 34" Gaming Monitor: was $399 now $329 at Dell This amazing display is one of the best gaming monitors you can buy. Its 21:9 aspect ratio gives you a wider field of view in games — particularly useful for first-person shooters — and ultrawides remain great for productivity tasks, too. In our Alienware AW3423DWF gaming monitor review, we said its slew of excellent features and sub $1,000 price make it one of the best curved gaming monitors available.